Norfolk pupils’ problem solving skills take them to ‘maths Olympics’ final

Published: 10:21 AM June 2, 2021

Year 9 pupils at Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston took part in 'maths Olympics' including challenge to make bridge to support bag of sugar. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

Students from Norfolk have seen their exceptional problem-solving skills take them to the finals of a ‘maths Olympics’ to compete against pupils from academies from across the country.

A group of Year 9 pupils at Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston had to give a presentation, take a speed maths challenge in the final of the competition put on by Ormiston Academies Trust, which runs 40 academies across England.

The team, which included Megan Beales, Bethany Cooper, Dominic Dlugosz, Jessie Higgins and Evie Williams, also had 15 minutes to use tubes, elastic bands, paper and cellotape to construct a bridge that could support a bag of sugar for a minimum time.

Tests showed their construction was almost earthquake proof.

Simon Gilbert-Barnham principal of Ormiston Venture Academy. - Credit: James Bass

School principal Simon Gilbert Barnham said: “The Maths Olympics was a lot of fun for our students and showed their mathematical skills to the full.

“I am thinking we should send a picture of the bridge to the Institute for Structural Engineers in case they need some inspiration!”

