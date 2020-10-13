Search

‘Outstanding’ Early Years sees school nominated for national award

PUBLISHED: 13:42 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 13 October 2020

Foodie Friday one of the innovative creative curriculum activities that are part of Early Years at Ormiston Herman Academy. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

Foodie Friday one of the innovative creative curriculum activities that are part of Early Years at Ormiston Herman Academy. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

Ormiston Academies Trust

A school whose early years provision is rated outstanding, despite it being located in one of the most deprived council wards in the country, has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Ormiston Herman Academy principal Kate Rutherford. Picture: Nick ButcherOrmiston Herman Academy principal Kate Rutherford. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been shortlisted in the Early Years Setting of the Year category in the Times Educational Supplement Schools Awards.

The nomination in the ‘Early Years Setting of the Year’ category, builds on the academy’s 2017 Ofsted report, which rated its early years provision outstanding.

Kate Rutherford, principal of Ormiston Herman Academy, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be nominated for this award, especially during such a challenging year for everyone working in Early Years.”

The academy is situated on the Magdalen Estate, which is within the most deprived 10pc of electoral wards in Britain.

It is the second year running the school has been nominated. The school will discover whether it has scooped the award on November 13.

