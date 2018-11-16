‘A shame’ - Parents blast school for ‘not celebrating’ Children in Need

Thousands of pupils across the country attended school in non-uniform to raise money for Children in Need on Friday.

But parents have rounded on a Lowestoft high school for choosing not to mark the occasion in this way.

Ormiston Denes Academy came under fire for not hosting a non-uniform day for the charity appeal, which raised £50m for disadvantaged youngsters in 2017.

Parents took to Facebook to discuss their thoughts on the school’s decision.

Stuart Wright said it was “a shame”, adding that his other four children were involved in Pudsey-themed activities at their school.

“It would have been nice to see them take part... I assume Denes won’t be doing Christmas Jumper day either?” he said.

Kara Glass wrote: “Such a shame. When it was Denes High School they always took part in charity days.”

Anne Baxter said: “It’s a disappointment to all involved that people don’t take time and effort to make a contribution to others in need, especially when children are involved.”

Some defended the school’s decision including Travis Darrin Baldry, who said a non-uniform day would “show the wealth divide” in the town and “lead to bullying”.

Meanwhile Lee Overy said a non-uniform day could be an “added expense” for parents.

“The kids did love it though and making them happy is the main thing I guess,” he added.

The school is run by the Ormiston Academies Trust.

A spokesman for the trust defended its decision by highlighting the charitable causes the school does support and confirmed pupils will in fact be taking part in a Christmas jumper day.

The spokesman said: “As an academy, we support a wide range of both local and national charities and hold fundraising events and activities throughout the year in aid of these, including bake sales, sporting events, concerts and Christmas jumper day.

“Staff at the academy work closely with the student leadership team to identify charities and fundraising events close to students’ hearts, with students given a final vote. Our students and staff are passionate about giving back to the local community and often choose to support local charities, for example we have recently been supporting East Anglian Children’s Hospices and Top Cats, amongst others.”