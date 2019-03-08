Gallery

Young stars of this summer's feel-good film 'amazed' by red carpet spectacle

Ormiston Denes Academy students in Lowestoft on the red carpet at East Coast Cinema in town for the general release of Yesterday.

It is being billed as the feel-good film of the summer.

Ormiston Denes Academy students in Lowestoft at East Coast Cinema in town for the general release of Yesterday.

And Lowestoft had the chance to celebrate its role in a star-studded movie as Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis' new film Yesterday - shot in Norfolk and Suffolk - hit the cinema screens on Friday, June 28.

As Yesterday went on worldwide release, staff and students from a Lowestoft high school were joined on the red carpet by friends and family as Ormiston Denes Academy hosted an exclusive premiere of the film at the East Coast Cinema in Lowestoft.

Ormiston Denes Academy students in Lowestoft on the red carpet at East Coast Cinema for the general release of Yesterday.

The academy in Yarmouth Road had hit the spotlight last year as it was selected as the flagship school to feature in the film starring Lily James, Himesh Patel and Ed Sheeran.

And after a selected group of 13 children and four staff from Ormiston Denes Academy joined a host of famous faces on the red carpet at Leicester Square in London for the national premiere on June 18, there was the chance to celebrate with family and friends in their hometown.

Ormiston Denes Academy staff in Lowestoft on the red carpet at East Coast Cinema in town, with popcorn, ahead of the general release of Yesterday.

With more than 60 students and staff members having roles in three scenes of the film, classroom scenes with the Downton Abbey and Cinderella actress Lily James were filmed in a maths room at the academy - which becomes Lowestoft Academy for the Beatles-inspired movie.

Among the students who went to London for the exclusive premiere of Yesterday were Aimee Cervie, 15, Daisy Parr, 15, Del Flack, 14, Eve Westgate, 12, Oliver Breach, 15, Briony Williamson, 15, Stephanie Sullivan, 15, Erin Cook, 14, and Ethan Smith 16.

Ormiston Denes Academy students in Lowestoft on the red carpet at East Coast Cinema in town for the general release of Yesterday.

Of the unique trip to London, Aimee Cervie said: "It was amazing - something I will remember for the rest of my life.

"Seeing Lily James again was amazing - she remembered us, and made time for all of us, which was really great.

Ormiston Denes Academy students in Lowestoft on the red carpet for the general release of Yesterday.

"I saw Ed Sheeran and before the film started Danny Boyle gave us a shout out as he said we were in the film which was great.

"It was really great watching the film, and when the schools and classroom scenes were shown we were all looking at each other amazed.

A poster promoting the hit film Yesterday.

"When the credits featured Ormiston Denes at the end we all cheered."

Hannah Morris, head of performing arts at the academy, added: "It was brilliant - everyone had a really great time.

"We were really well looked after and Danny Boyle gave us a big shout out and made all the students feel really special.

"It was a wonderful experience and for the students it was the chance of a lifetime.

"For me the most memorable thing was seeing the students rise to the occasion - they handled themselves with professionalism, were confident and showed great maturity."

Kevin Oldman, eastern region estates manager at Ormiston Academies Trust and premises and facilities manager at Ormiston Denes, had worked behind the scenes with the film company to ensure the academy was the flagship school to feature in the film.

He said: "The students were not fazed at all.

"It has inspired all of the students at the academy and this event is a celebration of achievement for the community."