Possible staff cuts tabled by academy trust leaders
PUBLISHED: 17:14 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 09 September 2019
Archant
An academy chain with schools in Norfolk has tabled a potential staff reshuffle which could affect more than 250 jobs.
Leaders at Ormiston Academies Trust discussed a possible restructure - which would shave £1.54m off its £6.57m payroll - at a board meeting in March.
Minutes from the meeting, released under the Freedom of Information Act, said 259 staff would be affected by the changes and consultations with principals were ongoing to ensure the new model would be "workable".
But the minutes indicate some disquiet over the proposed restructure, with Paul Hann, chairman of the board of trustees, describing it as "high risk".
A spokesman for Ormiston Academies Trust said: "No decisions have been taken on whether there will even be a consultation on this.
"The discussions related to back office functions only, not teaching and learning positions."
Birmingham-based Ormiston has 11 academies across Norfolk and Waveney including in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.