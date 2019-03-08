Search

Advanced search

Possible staff cuts tabled by academy trust leaders

PUBLISHED: 17:14 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 09 September 2019

Ormiston Victory Academy at Costessey. Leaders at Ormiston Academies Trust, which runs 11 schools in Norfolk and Waveney, debated a staff restructure at a board meeting in March. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ormiston Victory Academy at Costessey. Leaders at Ormiston Academies Trust, which runs 11 schools in Norfolk and Waveney, debated a staff restructure at a board meeting in March. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

An academy chain with schools in Norfolk has tabled a potential staff reshuffle which could affect more than 250 jobs.

Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft. Leaders at Ormiston Academies Trust, which runs 11 schools in Norfolk and Waveney, debated a staff restructure at a board meeting in March. Picture: Mick HowesOrmiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft. Leaders at Ormiston Academies Trust, which runs 11 schools in Norfolk and Waveney, debated a staff restructure at a board meeting in March. Picture: Mick Howes

Leaders at Ormiston Academies Trust discussed a possible restructure - which would shave £1.54m off its £6.57m payroll - at a board meeting in March.

Minutes from the meeting, released under the Freedom of Information Act, said 259 staff would be affected by the changes and consultations with principals were ongoing to ensure the new model would be "workable".

You may also want to watch:

But the minutes indicate some disquiet over the proposed restructure, with Paul Hann, chairman of the board of trustees, describing it as "high risk".

A spokesman for Ormiston Academies Trust said: "No decisions have been taken on whether there will even be a consultation on this.

"The discussions related to back office functions only, not teaching and learning positions."

Birmingham-based Ormiston has 11 academies across Norfolk and Waveney including in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Person hit by car on busy road linking A11

A person has been hit by a car in London Road, Thetford. Picture: Archant

More closures for Carrow Road bridge

Carrow Bridge. Picture: Denise Bradley

Farmer died in tragic grain silo accident, inquest hears

John Edwards, 78, died after becoming trapped in a grain silo at his farm near Eye. Picture: EDWARDS FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists