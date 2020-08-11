Video

One month to the new term - how will schools welcome back all pupils?

Pupils at Queens Hill Primary School in Costessey following the partial school reopenings in June. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Archant

Preparations are underway in schools in readiness for all pupils returning to different looking classes next month.

Prime minister Boris Johnson sees new measures being implemented to ensure children can return to school safely in September during his visit to a school in London. Picture: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire Prime minister Boris Johnson sees new measures being implemented to ensure children can return to school safely in September during his visit to a school in London. Picture: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Every pupil will be expected to be back in school when the autumn term starts at Norfolk schools on September 7.

Boris Johnson has said it is a “moral duty” to get all children back into classrooms next month with his expectation being that schools should be the last places to shut in any future local lockdowns.

The Department for Education has issued extensive guidance for the safe return of pupils with teachers asked to minimise pupil mixing by putting classes or whole year groups into “protective bubbles”.

Schools are also being asked to:

• Organise classes or whole year groups into “protective bubbles” to minimise the number of contacts between pupils.

Worstead Primary School headteacher Nick Reed. Picture: Brittany Woodman Worstead Primary School headteacher Nick Reed. Picture: Brittany Woodman

• Stagger start and finish times, without shortening teaching hours.

• Avoid assemblies or collective worship with more than one group.

• Introduce more frequent hand-washing, promote good hygiene and introduce through cleaning procedures.

• Keep pupils with Covid-19 symptoms, or with family members with symptoms, away from school.

• Pupils should wear school uniforms as normal but only take essentials items like lunch boxes, books, and stationery.

Worstead Primary School headteacher Nick Reed in a socially distanced classroom with pupil Izzy Williams. Picture: Brittany Woodman Worstead Primary School headteacher Nick Reed in a socially distanced classroom with pupil Izzy Williams. Picture: Brittany Woodman

• On school transport children should remain in “bubbles”, apply social distancing while over-11s should wear face coverings.

Norfolk schools have already in the process of implementing detailed preparations of how the new term will look.

Nick Read, headteacher at Worstead Primary, said: “The planning process for reopening in September is a significant piece of work, and it is important that we get it right. This is because every single school is unique and different and the guidance is general.

“The space and staffing numbers at Worstead are challenges to reopening fully, but they are not insurmountable.

“There will also be a significant effort to assess what every single one of our children needs to bounce back academically as well as socially.”

Jo Philpott, City of Norwich School headteacher. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust Jo Philpott, City of Norwich School headteacher. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

At Northgate High School in Dereham parents have been told students will be in year group bubbles with the school zoned to avoid mixing. While the full curriculum will be followed, some practical lessons like music and PE will be modified.

Leaving times will be staggered and lunch will be 30 minutes instead of 55, with pupils asked to bring packed lunches.

Similar plans at City of Norwich School says year groups will be zoned within the school with teachers moving to the students. The usual timetable will be replaced with a temporary timetable based on three longer periods and a shorter period for academic and welfare catch-up.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Joanne Philpott said: “Whilst it is not possible for any school to ensure an entirely risk-free environment, I would like to give you every assurance that we are and will be doing everything we can to minimise any risk from Covid-19 to students and staff.”

Jim Adams, chief executive of Clarion Academy Trust, which oversees Hobart High School in Loddon and Pakefield High, near Lowestoft, and a spokesman for Educate Norfolk, said: “Parents have been very supportive.

City of Norwich School where year groups will be zoned and the usual timetable will be replaced with a temporary timetable. Picture: CNS City of Norwich School where year groups will be zoned and the usual timetable will be replaced with a temporary timetable. Picture: CNS

“I’m sure there will be some anxiety about full opening up, I think on the whole they have appreciated our thorough and regular communication and updates.”