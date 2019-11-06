Search

Advanced search

Council slammed over failure to tell mum plans for son

06 November, 2019 - 06:00
Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich. The local government and social care ombudsman has issued another ruling against the council over SEND provision. Picture: Archant

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich. The local government and social care ombudsman has issued another ruling against the council over SEND provision. Picture: Archant

Archant

A council which failed to issue an education plan for an autistic boy and did not inform his mother has been criticised by watchdogs.

The local government and social care ombudsman issued a ruling against Norfolk County Council for failings in the administration of an education, health and care plan (EHCP) for the boy.

It is one of more than a dozen rulings made against the council in the past two years in cases involving children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The council said it had apologised and paid compensation to the family.

The boy, referred to as C in the ombudsman's report, was three when he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and learning difficulties in October 2017.

In February 2018 his mother, "Mrs B", asked Norfolk County Council to complete an education, health and care needs assessment for her son.

In April 2018 the council decided it would not complete an EHCP for C - but did not tell Mrs B about its decision.

She did not find out until July, after contacting the authority to find out who her son's SEN coordinator was.

Mrs B complained to the council, which upheld her complaint, apologised to her and overturned its original decision.

C's EHCP was finally issued in January 2019, 11 months after his mother's initial request and six months after it should have been issued according to the government's 20-week target timescale.

The council blamed the hold-up on delays in providing a report from its education psychology and specialist support service.

The ombudsman said that, as C did not have an EHCP for his first four months in primary school, he was only able to attend part-time, did not receive the specialist support he needed and had become "frustrated and unsettled".

Norfolk County Council agreed to pay Mrs B £250 for the distress caused to her and a further £1,325 for C's lost SEN provision.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services at Norfolk County Council, said: "We are very sorry there were delays for this child and the impact this had on securing full time special educational needs provision."

He added that the council was investing £120m in SEND provision and had recently doubled the size of its EHCP assessment team.

Most Read

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Mother and daughter wrestle with violent burglar with £2,700 ‘bulging’ in his pockets

Anthony Millward tried to steal £2,500 from K's Diner in Wells Pictures: Abigail Nicholson

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Cheers! New cinema will have alcohol licence and create 15 new jobs

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Five men due in court on drugs charges linked to teenager’s death

Norwich Road in Wymondham. Picture Peter Walsh.

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Busy road blocked after car crashes into ditch

The A11 is partially blocked Southbound between Red Lodge and Mildenhall. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists