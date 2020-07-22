Search

Are you in pictures of school’s lost history unearthed during refurb?

PUBLISHED: 15:25 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 22 July 2020

A treasure trove of old pictures have been found during modernisation work at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton If you recognise yourself or anyone in one, the school would love to hear from you Picture supplied by Smithdon High School

A treasure trove of a school’s lost history has been uncovered during refurbishment work.

Modernisation work has been carried out Smithdon High School in Hunstanton during lockdown.

Documents and photographs dating back to the 1950s came to light as forgotten cupboards were opened.

“This has been like striking gold during the Klondike gold rush,” said John Hirst, head of the school.

“We’ve had a chance to go through rooms and cupboards that haven’t been opened in years, and in one we found this amazing haul of pictures, showing Smithdon’s rich history and its connection with the community since the first foundation stone was laid, back in 1954.

“Schools are about education and the creation of better life chances and futures for students. In normal times they’re also places where children can develop friendships, build relationships, get new experiences and create those all-important memories, and we’ve found some of those memories from decades ago in this cupboard.

“One of my favourite photos is of the children and staff taking ‘afternoon tea’ in one of the ‘quads’, which would be great to replicate when we return to normalcy,” he said. “Two other aspects of school life which cannot be overlooked are sport and haircuts. There’s a fabulous picture of the football team from the 1959/60 season.

“These snapshots of school life past have created such a sense of nostalgia, I hope the activities and opportunities we give students at the school today will do the same in the future.

“If anyone recognises anybody in the pictures, or has their own memories of life at the school they’d like to share, please get in touch, we’d love to hear about them.”

Recent refurbishments have included major overhauls for buildings housing food technology, the ICT suite and meeting rooms, a new roof and floor for the sports hall, and a complete renovation of C Block which houses the art studio, altogether costing over £1m in government funding.

Potential pupils and their families will have a chance to view the new-look Smithdon High when it holds open days in October.

If you have any stories or recognise anyone in the pictures, email home@smithdonhigh.org.

