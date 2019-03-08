Video

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS Archant

A Norfolk high school is finishing its summer term a day early due to hot weather.

Old Buckenham High School said the final day of school for pupils would be Tuesday as activities planned for Wednesday "will not be possible" in the current heatwave.

Temperatures are predicted to hit 30C in Norfolk on Tuesday and keep climbing as the week continues.

In a message to parents and carers, Old Buckenham High headteacher Andrew Fell said activities scheduled for the final day of term, including an outdoor games afternoon, would not be able to go ahead due to the "unusually high temperatures".

"I have taken the decision to close the school early for summer and today [Tuesday] will be the last day for students," he said.

Awards assemblies, due to take place this week, will be postponed until the start of the new academic year in September.

In his message to parents and carers Mr Fell added: "Can I take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support for what has been a very successful year."

Meanwhile Aylsham High School is postponing a planned charity run on Wednesday due to the expected high temperatures.

In a post on Facebook the school said the decision was "regrettable but sensible in the circumstances" and that "safety must come first".

Students will instead have their timetabled lessons on Wednesday afternoon.

