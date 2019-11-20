Search

Advanced search

High number of 'serious behaviour incidents' and exclusions at school ranked inadequate in first inspection

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 20 November 2019

The Everitt Academy in Carlton Colville, which teaches children with social, emotional and mental health needs and is managed by Catch 22, has been rated inadequate by Ofsted in its first inspection. Picture: Google

The Everitt Academy in Carlton Colville, which teaches children with social, emotional and mental health needs and is managed by Catch 22, has been rated inadequate by Ofsted in its first inspection. Picture: Google

Google

A school for vulnerable youngsters where a high number of pupils are excluded or involved in "serious behaviour incidents" has been slammed by Ofsted inspectors.

The Everitt Academy in Carlton Colville near Lowestoft was rated inadequate across the board following an inspection in September.

It teaches around 50 pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs, all of whom have an education, health and care plan (EHCP).

The inspection report said school leaders' and staff's "common desire to do the very best for all pupils" was not being realised. It criticised the school's sponsoring trust, Catch 22, for failing to act to stem the decline - although it was now said to be taking steps to rectify problems.

The trust said it acknowledged the concerns in the report but that improvement plans were being implemented.

Ofsted inspectors said there had been a high number of "serious behaviour incidents" at the school over the past year, with physical restraint needed frequently, and a high number of exclusions.

Attendance was said to be too low, with too many pupils on poorly planned part-time timetables and some not coming to school at all.

New curriculum plans have been introduced to broaden the range of subjects students are taught, but inspectors said these were poorly structured.

However, pupils told inspectors that since acting headteacher Alan Waldron had been in post behaviour had improved, and while there was still some name-calling and bullying, adults helped to sort out disputes.

The report said Mr Waldron had "given staff a renewed sense of purpose and direction" and begun to address weaknesses at the school, for example with a new behaviour policy which has started to bring down the number of serious incidents and exclusions. It also said staff had more confidence and better support.

Jane Reed, Catch 22 education chief executive, said: "We acknowledge the concerns raised following our inspection but are pleased that Ofsted recognised the significant improvements our new leadership has had.

"While we know we still have significant progress to make, through the steps we've already taken and our plans for further improvements, we are confident in the school's capacity to improve at pace."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

‘I’ll be back doing the job I love’ - doorman speaks out after vicious attack

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Former city brewery founder described as the ‘most appalling man’

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I’ll be back doing the job I love’ - doorman speaks out after vicious attack

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Two women discovered in Norwich believed to have been trafficked for sex by criminal ring

Two women have been taken to a place of safety suspected of being trafficked into Norwich for sex. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Taxi driver punched in the face by robbers five times - for £20

A taxi driver was robbed of £20 on Rose Lane in Norwich, a court heard Photo: Google Streetview
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists