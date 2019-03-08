College's partnership gets thumbs-up from inspectors ahead of its second merger

City College Norwich principal Corrienne Peasgood (second left) and former principal of Paston Sixth Form College Kevin Grieve (second right) at the merger of the two schools in December 2017, with Matt Colmer, City College chairman of governors, and Nicola Lucking, former chair of the corporation of Paston Sixth Form College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A partnership between two Norfolk colleges has got the thumbs-up from inspectors before the larger of the two embarks on another merger.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

City College Norwich. Picture: Keith Whitmore City College Norwich. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Ofsted has deemed the merger between City College Norwich and Paston College in North Walsham in December 2017 to be a success, with leaders making "significant progress" in areas such as maintaining and developing the curriculum, ensuring good teaching standards and creating a "culture of high expectations".

It comes after an announcement that City College will merge with Easton College, following a report which recommended the land-based institution split from its sister college at Otley in Suffolk.

The further education commissioner recommended that Easton and Otley be split up following two critical Ofsted reports, and has proposed that the mergers be completed by December 31.

It will make City College Norwich the largest college in Norfolk with up to 10,000 students - encompassing 16 to 18-year-olds, adult learners and those on higher education and apprenticeship courses.

Paston College in North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Paston College in North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Ofsted report into the City College and Paston College merger said each institution, which has been judged to be good by the education watchdog, had maintained its own identity.

You may also want to watch:

It said continuous evaluation of teaching, learning and assessment meant lessons were "uniformly good".

Students spoke highly of the college with several saying it had helped them to overcome personal challenges.

Artist's impression of the new Digi-Tech Factory at City College Norwich. The project has recieved a £6.1m grant from the New Anglia LEP. Picture: Coffey Architects Artist's impression of the new Digi-Tech Factory at City College Norwich. The project has recieved a £6.1m grant from the New Anglia LEP. Picture: Coffey Architects

Academic programmes were said to have been strengthened by the merger. Managers plan to introduce more vocational and apprenticeship courses at Paston as well as a few courses for learners with high needs.

The merger has also enabled both colleges to continue offering A-level courses in "minority subjects" such as further maths.

Inspectors said there had been substantial changes for staff, particularly at Paston, but that these changes had been well received by staff and students.

Corrienne Peasgood, principal at City College Norwich, said: "Our teaching and support staff deserve a huge amount of credit for the hard work and commitment they have shown to making this merger work for our students, for employers, and for the community we serve."