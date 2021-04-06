News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ofsted praises progress at special school told to improve or close

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:53 PM April 6, 2021   
An Ofsted inspection praised Fen Rivers special school in King's Lynn

Inspectors have said a special school previously told that it must improve or face being closed down is taking “effective action” to address failures despite the pandemic.

Fen Rivers Academy in King’s Lynn, which caters for children of primary school, was subject to a remote inspection carried out in February.

A previous inspection in 2019 rated the school ‘inadequate’ after identifying issues including low attendance rates, poor pupil behaviour and a lack of strategic planning.

Ofsted inspector Fyfe Johnston said the school was taking effective action to provide education in the pandemic but that there are still gaps in some aspects of the curriculum from early years to key stage 4.

Fen Rivers Academy in King's Lynn.

Fen Rivers Academy in King's Lynn. - Credit: Google

She said: “Work to develop the school’s curriculum started last year and is ongoing. Leaders have developed subject plans so that pupils can be taught the most important knowledge they need, building on pupils’ prior learning.” 

The school, sponsored by the Catch22 Multi-Academies Trust, will expand on to the old St Edmund's Academy site in September enabling it to take pupils of secondary school age pupils as well.
 

