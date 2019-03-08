Search

Nursery ordered to take action after fears raised for children's safety

PUBLISHED: 08:48 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 05 July 2019

The Cobholm and Lichfield Health and Resource Centre in Pasteur Road, Great Yarmouth, where Cobholm and Lichfield Childcare Centre is based. Ofsted served the childcare centre with a notice to improve. Picture: Archant

The Cobholm and Lichfield Health and Resource Centre in Pasteur Road, Great Yarmouth, where Cobholm and Lichfield Childcare Centre is based. Ofsted served the childcare centre with a notice to improve. Picture: Archant

Fears about children's safety at a Norfolk nursery led Ofsted to demand it take action to improve its practises.

A complaint made about Cobholm and Lichfield Childcare Centre in June raised concerns that the nursery was failing to meet expected standards.

Ofsted subsequently issued a notice to improve to the centre in Pasteur Road, Great Yarmouth, requiring it to firm up its safeguarding procedures.

This included making sure children and staff were "not exposed to risks" through robust and regular risk assessments and that explanations were given if actions had to be taken over safeguarding concerns about a child or in the event of an allegation being made against a staff member.

There was also a requirement for the nursery to ensure it met legal responsibilities, including to notify the appropriate bodies when a member of staff was dismissed "because they have harmed a child or put a child at risk".

In a statement Cobholm and Lichfield Childcare Centre said measures had already been taken to fulfil Ofsted's demands.

It said: "Appropriate processes are followed regarding any complaint.

"We have been working closely with Ofsted and LADO [local authority designated officer], both of which have closed the case regarding this complaint.

"We maintain our 'good' rating with Ofsted following our inspection in February 2019."

An Ofsted spokesman confirmed the watchdog had received information about the nursery and served a notice to improve, but said it would not be appropriate to discuss the complaints further.

He added: "The safety of children is always foremost in our minds and that is why Ofsted will continue to monitor the nursery to make sure that it meets the registration requirements."

In its last Ofsted inspection in February, Cobholm and Lichfield Childcare Centre was judged to be good in all areas including pupils' welfare.

The inspector's report said safeguarding arrangements were effective and that "staff have a clear understanding of the process to report concerns about a child's welfare", while children were said to have strong bonds with their key staff members.

At the time of the Ofsted report the centre, which opened in 2004, had 161 children on its roll aged up to five.

