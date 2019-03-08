Search

Advanced search

How your school can join the hunt for dinosaurs and fairies

PUBLISHED: 11:14 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 14 October 2019

The launch of the new interactive game in Lowestoft, featuring fairies, dinosaurs and planets. Picture: Mick Howes/Sentinel Leisure

The launch of the new interactive game in Lowestoft, featuring fairies, dinosaurs and planets. Picture: Mick Howes/Sentinel Leisure

Archant

Dinosaurs, fairies and planets hidden in popular parks are set to entertain youngsters as part of an ambitious new project.

Schools will be competing for points and prizes next week as the Pokemon Go-style game 'Love Exploring' returns to Lowestoft.

Aimed at getting Lowestoft moving over the October half term, more than 70 per cent of schools within the town have signed up for the interative game.

The interactive app was launched in the summer by Sentinel Leisure Trust in partnership with Lowestoft Town Council, Oulton Broad Parish Council, Carlton Colville Town Council as well as Suffolk Wildlife Trust, Suffolk County Council and Sport England.

The project saw local parks and open spaces come to life, as the interactive app embraces the history and heritage of parks and open spaces locally while encouraging people to get outside and explore on the hunt for clues.

The free downloadable app features trails, quizzes, activities and points of interest to find and discover, as pictures, sculptures, views and information panels provide hints and clues to the answers.

Hidden gems can be found and unknown features of the parks discovered as those taking part win points and prizes for local schools.

The School Explorers project will see schools compete for points over October half term.

And in a unique feature, virtual fairies, dinosaurs and planets will mysteriously appear to enhance the real-world experience.

Matt Stebbings, physical activity and health manager at Sentinel Leisure Trust and project lead, said: "The launch in the summer went really well and we have now spent two weeks delivering assemblies in schools to get them involved.

"So far we have had 70 per cent of the schools sign up with a few more still to get involved."

The 'Love Exploring' app can be downloaded from the app store for iPhones or via Google Play for Android.

Similar to the popular Beat the Street challenge, the amount of correct questions, items collected, creatures found and kilometres walked by those taking part will contribute to the schools' team total. Each school holiday the total will be reset, with cash prizes available to purchase sports equipment.

For more information visit www.loveexploring.co.uk

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

First tenants moving into apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

First tenants moving into apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Flood alerts issued as rain keeps rivers levels high

Flood alerts are in place for tidal areas of the Rivers Ant, Bure and Thurne today. Picture: The Environment Agency

Norwich City transfer rumours: Spurs, Chelsea, Celtic and Canaries among clubs battling for Northern Irish prodigy

Norwich City have been linked with Linfield prospect Charlie Allen Picture: Archant

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists