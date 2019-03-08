How your school can join the hunt for dinosaurs and fairies

The launch of the new interactive game in Lowestoft, featuring fairies, dinosaurs and planets. Picture: Mick Howes/Sentinel Leisure Archant

Dinosaurs, fairies and planets hidden in popular parks are set to entertain youngsters as part of an ambitious new project.

Schools will be competing for points and prizes next week as the Pokemon Go-style game 'Love Exploring' returns to Lowestoft.

Aimed at getting Lowestoft moving over the October half term, more than 70 per cent of schools within the town have signed up for the interative game.

The interactive app was launched in the summer by Sentinel Leisure Trust in partnership with Lowestoft Town Council, Oulton Broad Parish Council, Carlton Colville Town Council as well as Suffolk Wildlife Trust, Suffolk County Council and Sport England.

The project saw local parks and open spaces come to life, as the interactive app embraces the history and heritage of parks and open spaces locally while encouraging people to get outside and explore on the hunt for clues.

The free downloadable app features trails, quizzes, activities and points of interest to find and discover, as pictures, sculptures, views and information panels provide hints and clues to the answers.

Hidden gems can be found and unknown features of the parks discovered as those taking part win points and prizes for local schools.

The School Explorers project will see schools compete for points over October half term.

And in a unique feature, virtual fairies, dinosaurs and planets will mysteriously appear to enhance the real-world experience.

Matt Stebbings, physical activity and health manager at Sentinel Leisure Trust and project lead, said: "The launch in the summer went really well and we have now spent two weeks delivering assemblies in schools to get them involved.

"So far we have had 70 per cent of the schools sign up with a few more still to get involved."

The 'Love Exploring' app can be downloaded from the app store for iPhones or via Google Play for Android.

Similar to the popular Beat the Street challenge, the amount of correct questions, items collected, creatures found and kilometres walked by those taking part will contribute to the schools' team total. Each school holiday the total will be reset, with cash prizes available to purchase sports equipment.

For more information visit www.loveexploring.co.uk