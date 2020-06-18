New head hopes to transform school’s ‘requires improvement’ rating

James Gosden is the new headmaster at North Walsham High School. Picture: Supplied by North Walsham High School North Walsham High School

A new headteacher has pledged to return the school’s Ofsted rating to “good” following the announcement of his appointment this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Gosden is the new headmaster at North Walsham High School. Picture: Supplied by North Walsham High School James Gosden is the new headmaster at North Walsham High School. Picture: Supplied by North Walsham High School

North Walsham High School was rated “requires improvement” following an Ofsted inspection in 2019, however new head James Gosden, who joins the school in September, says he plans to return it to “good” at the next inspection.

Mr Gosden said: “North Walsham High School will be at the centre of our community and a source of pride as well as being one of the top performing schools in the area. I aim to return it to a ‘good’ school by removing all barriers so students can achieve their very best and be successful in their lives beyond school.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Gosden is currently deputy headteacher at Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill, Suffolk, where he has overseen the school’s improvement as part of its senior leadership team achieving Ofsted’s “good” rating at its last inspection.

He will take over from executive headteacher Roger Harris who will continue work at the school supporting Mr Gosden.

Mr Gosden is a massive sports fan and previously captained Saffron Walden Rugby Club.

He added: “I am delighted to be appointed as headteacher of NWHS and am incredibly excited to lead the school over the coming years.”