Nursery children get gardening at new homes site

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:08 PM June 1, 2021   
The children from Happyfeet Nursery in Watton with their watering cans.

The children from Happyfeet Nursery in Watton with their watering cans. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

A group of nursery children did some planting at a new homes development in Watton to mark National Children's Gardening Week.

David Wilson Homes invited 10 children from Happyfeet Day Nursery to the company's Wayland Fields development in Watton just ahead of the week, which runs from May 29 to June 6.

The children from Happyfeet Nursery in Watton planting at Wayland Fields.

The children from Happyfeet Nursery in Watton planting at Wayland Fields. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

The youngsters took turns digging and planting a variety of flowers, with assistance from Paul Baines at Baines Landscaping.

The developer sourced children’s gardening equipment including trowels, forks, watering cans and gloves, which were donated to the nursery after the planting session.

Paul from Baines Landscaping with the children from Happyfeet Nursery.

Paul from Baines Landscaping with the children from Happyfeet Nursery. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Heidi Billing, nursery director said: “The children really enjoyed the experience and we are already looking into having an allotment to continue the experience of being able to plant and grow seeds.”

You may also want to watch:

Annette Hurst, sales director at Barratt Homes Eastern Counties, said: “We’d like to thank Happyfeet Day Nursery for helping to brighten up our gardens for future visitors and we’ll look forward to seeing their plants grow over the coming months."

Children getting ready for the planting.

Children getting ready for the planting. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography


