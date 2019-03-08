Search

Norwich graduate's catwalk collection makes final cut for gala show

PUBLISHED: 14:31 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 06 June 2019

Ryan Hyde, 22, fashion communication and promotion graduate from Norwich University of the Arts at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

Arts students from Norwich have tasted success at a major graduate event in London.

Norwich University of the Arts student Phoebe Constable with the portfolio book for her No Man is an Island collection at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Bethany WhymarkNorwich University of the Arts student Phoebe Constable with the portfolio book for her No Man is an Island collection at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) graduates were out in force at Graduate Fashion Week (GFW) in London this week, with several shortlisted for the event's annual awards and waiting on tenterhooks to find out if they had been successful.

Norwich University of the Arts student Megan Grinham with the portfolio book for her Elements collection at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Bethany WhymarkNorwich University of the Arts student Megan Grinham with the portfolio book for her Elements collection at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Bethany Whymark

There was good news for Ryan Hyde, a 22-year-old student on NUA's fashion communication and promotion course, who won the GFW fashion publication award. He was one of seven students from the course shortlisted for GFW awards.

On the catwalk at Graduate Fashion Week: the No Man is an Island collection by Norwich University of the Arts student Phoebe Constable. Picture: Bethany WhymarkOn the catwalk at Graduate Fashion Week: the No Man is an Island collection by Norwich University of the Arts student Phoebe Constable. Picture: Bethany Whymark

The event also brought successes for NUA fashion graduates Phoebe Constable and Megan Grinham, both 21: the former had her bioplastics collection selected for the "best of the best" gala show on the final day of the event, and the latter saw her winning design for the 2019 Children in Need t-shirt unveiled on the catwalk.

