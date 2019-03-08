Norwich graduate's catwalk collection makes final cut for gala show
PUBLISHED: 14:31 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 06 June 2019
Archant
Arts students from Norwich have tasted success at a major graduate event in London.
Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) graduates were out in force at Graduate Fashion Week (GFW) in London this week, with several shortlisted for the event's annual awards and waiting on tenterhooks to find out if they had been successful.
There was good news for Ryan Hyde, a 22-year-old student on NUA's fashion communication and promotion course, who won the GFW fashion publication award. He was one of seven students from the course shortlisted for GFW awards.
The event also brought successes for NUA fashion graduates Phoebe Constable and Megan Grinham, both 21: the former had her bioplastics collection selected for the "best of the best" gala show on the final day of the event, and the latter saw her winning design for the 2019 Children in Need t-shirt unveiled on the catwalk.
