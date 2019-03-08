Oscar winner and Red or Dead founder named fellows at Norfolk university

Renowned designer and fashion entrepreneur Wayne Hemingway has been named an honorary fellow at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: David Street Archant

An Oscar-winning animator and an acclaimed fashion designer were among the industry figures joining Norwich graduates in a celebration of their achievements.

Gina Jackson, head of games at creative studio The Imaginarium, has been named an honorary fellow at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: Submitted Gina Jackson, head of games at creative studio The Imaginarium, has been named an honorary fellow at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: Submitted

Four honorary fellows were named at the Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) graduation ceremonies on Tuesday and Wednesday, which took place at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich.

Prof John Last, NUA vice-chancellor, said the honorary fellows were "committed advocates for diversity in their creative field and promoting emerging talent whatever their background".

The 2019 honorary fellows are:

Gina Jackson - for services to the UK games industry

Artist and sculptor Vicken Parsons has been named an honorary fellow at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: Seb Camilleri Artist and sculptor Vicken Parsons has been named an honorary fellow at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: Seb Camilleri

Head of games at creative studio The Imaginarium, which contributed to films including Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She began her career in the video games industry in 1992 and has since worked in business development with brands such as Nokia and at the NextGen Skills Academy, helping to develop new college curricula for games and animation. She is a visiting professor of games industry and business at NUA and a patron of the Norwich Gaming Festival.

Wayne Hemingway - for services to the UK design industry

Acclaimed fashion designer turned urban regeneration expert. He started out selling vintage and handmade clothes to support his fledgling music career before creating the Red or Dead fashion label with wife Geraldine. After the company was sold in 1999 the couple set up Hemingway Design, with the aim of creating affordable housing schemes and instigating seaside regeneration projects. He has since advised MPs and the Mayor of London on design.

Norwich University of the Arts graduation ceremony at St Andrew's Hall, Norwich. Picture: Paul Hill Norwich University of the Arts graduation ceremony at St Andrew's Hall, Norwich. Picture: Paul Hill

Vicken Parsons - for services to fine art

An internationally recognised artist and sculptor. Examples of her work are held by the Tate, the Belvedere Museum, the Arts Council collection and the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art. Each year two NUA fine art graduates have the opportunity to visit her home and studios in rural west Norfolk for an artistic retreat.

Daniel Greaves - for services to the UK animation industry

Oscar-winning animator and director. He co-founded Tandem Films in the 1980s and has since directed more than 100 commercials for brands such as Marmite, Ribena, Tesco and British Airways. His father, Derrick Greaves, was head of printmaking at NUA from 1983 to 1991 and is also an honorary fellow of the university.