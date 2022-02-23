Fast-growing city university bullish over touted admission curbs

Simon Ofield-Kerr has been appointed new vice-chancellor at Norwich University of Arts. - Credit: NUA

The head of Norwich's fast-growing arts university has spoken of his confidence about its continued growth, amid proposed government changes that could limit student numbers.

Proposals due to be published by ministers this week could see pupils who do not achieve a passing grade four in maths and English at GCSE level blocked from receiving student loans.

The Department for Education (DfE) has said these measures are being considered to prevent pupils from being "pushed into higher education before they are ready" and to ensure "poor-quality, low-cost courses aren't incentivised to grow uncontrollably".

The proposals may result in fewer people being able to advance into higher education and fears have been expressed at a national level that the changes could damage the prospects of would-be students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

But Simon Ofield-Kerr, vice chancellor for Norwich University of the Arts, said the fast-growing city university would remain focussed on catering to a diverse base of students for years to come.

The former college, which gained university status in 2012, now has more than 2,000 students - and is anticipating its numbers will grow to around 2,600 in the next decade.

As part of its growth over the last decade, it has taken over an increasing number of city centre sites for teaching and accommodation.

Prof Ofield-Kerr said: "We will have to wait to see the detail of what the government proposes.

"But we are committed to offering the opportunity to access higher education to students from diverse backgrounds — and to serve the UK's creative industries with the broadest possible pipeline of talent.

"We do that by understanding creative potential as well as high standards of attainment."

Data from the UCAS university admissions service have already shown an increase in the number of applicants year-on-year, with 320,000 six-formers having already applied for September 2022, compared with 306,00 in 2021.

And the number of poorer pupils pursuing higher education has also increased, with 28pc of 18-year-olds from the most disadvantaged areas of the country applying this autumn - up from 18pc in 2013.

Ahead of the proposals being published, a DfE spokesperson said in a statement: “Our universities are a great British success story. They are powerhouses of innovation and are playing a key part in revolutionising the skills system, helping making lifelong learning possible with more flexibility and technical training.

“But we need to ensure that we are creating opportunities that will not only open doors but will develop the talent our country needs to prosper now and in the future."