Previously struggling city school celebrates 'best ever' Ofsted result

Staff and pupils at Sewell Park Academy in Norwich celebrate being rated good by Ofsted - Credit: Boudica Schools Trust

A city school placed into special measures less than a decade ago is celebrating its "best ever" Ofsted outcome.

Before becoming academised, Sewell Park Academy in the NR3 area of Norwich was placed into special measures by the regulator.

It became an academy in 2015 and three years later was again told to improve by Ofsted.

However, the school is now celebrating after receiving a glowing report rating it as good across the board.

Sewell Park headteacher David Day with student leaders celebrating its Ofsted result - Credit: Boudica Schools Trust

Headteacher David Day said: "This is a fantastic official acknowledgement of the education provided in our school.

"Our community can be rightly proud to say that their children attend Sewell Park Academy.

"Ofsted saw a successful school with an ambitious curriculum and a staff body recognised as a dedicated team."

Geoff Sadler, chairman of governors, added: "As a governor for nearly seven years I've been pleased to see Sewell Park go from strength to strength.

"Credit must go to the staff who have kept their faith in the school's potential and worked hard to deliver on this - and not forgetting the students who understand what is expected of them and what they can achieve.

"It is a well-deserved outcome and one we can all be proud of."

Inspectors heaped praise on the school's transformation, which has been an arduous journey over a troubled period.

The report reads: "Pupils are respectful. Pupils know that their teachers care about them.

"Adults make sure that pupils are safe. They learn in a calm and purposeful environment.

"Older pupils demonstrate a mature attitude and a passion for learning. They are strong role models for younger pupils."

The school in Constitution Hill was previously known as Blyth-Jex and is part of the Boudica Schools Trust.

It was also previously known as Sewell Park College before adopting its current name in September 2015.

Clare Jones, executive director for education at the trust, said: "We are proud of all of the team but especially of the 651 students whose exemplary behaviour and engagement in their learning led to this historic grade.

"We wholeheartedly agree with the lead inspector who said the school is the best it has ever been."