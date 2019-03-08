Search

Arts students could win placement with professional photographer in national awards

PUBLISHED: 10:48 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 05 June 2019

A photograph by Norwich University of the Arts student Katherine Blamire, which has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Katherine Blamire

A photograph by Norwich University of the Arts student Katherine Blamire, which has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Katherine Blamire

Katherine Blamire

Images captured by two Norwich students are in the running for a national photography award.

A photograph by Norwich University of the Arts student Chris Roberts, which has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Chris RobertsA photograph by Norwich University of the Arts student Chris Roberts, which has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Chris Roberts

Norwich University of the Arts students Katherine Blamire and Chris Roberts have been shortlisted for the student awards.

Winners of the competition, organised by monitor manufacturer Eizo, secure a placement with a world renowned photographer and a new computer monitor.

Now in its third year, the competition was looking for images in which colour played a significant role in the idea or creation.

The shortlisted entries now will be presented to the judges, who are all professional photographers.

There will be a total of three national winners announced on June 14, with the photography placements set to take place this summer.

Hayley Osborne, Eizo marketing manager, said: "We are excited to announce the shortlist this year as the standard of entries has been incredible."

