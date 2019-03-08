Arts students could win placement with professional photographer in national awards
PUBLISHED: 10:48 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 05 June 2019
Katherine Blamire
Images captured by two Norwich students are in the running for a national photography award.
Norwich University of the Arts students Katherine Blamire and Chris Roberts have been shortlisted for the student awards.
Winners of the competition, organised by monitor manufacturer Eizo, secure a placement with a world renowned photographer and a new computer monitor.
Now in its third year, the competition was looking for images in which colour played a significant role in the idea or creation.
The shortlisted entries now will be presented to the judges, who are all professional photographers.
There will be a total of three national winners announced on June 14, with the photography placements set to take place this summer.
Hayley Osborne, Eizo marketing manager, said: "We are excited to announce the shortlist this year as the standard of entries has been incredible."