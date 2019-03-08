Search

Photography students hosting exhibition on Instagram

PUBLISHED: 14:27 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 25 April 2019

A photograph on the theme of 'love', which will feature in an Instagram exhitibion organised by photography students at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: C/O Emma Garrard

A photograph on the theme of 'love', which will feature in an Instagram exhitibion organised by photography students at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: C/O Emma Garrard

C/O Emma Garrard

A group of art students at a Norwich university are set to showcase their work on Instagram.

A photograph on the theme of 'movement', which will feature in an Instagram exhibition organised by photography students at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: C/O Emma GarrardA photograph on the theme of 'movement', which will feature in an Instagram exhibition organised by photography students at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: C/O Emma Garrard

The first year photography students at Norwich University of the Arts are producing an online exhibition on the photo-sharing social media site as part of their course.

The Instagram exhibition – posted via the students' account @meditati_a – will feature posts with photographs from students on the course, along with a short biography of the artist's and their work.

Each student has chosen a narrative for their work, with themes including love and movement.

As part of their marketing for the exhibition the students have designed posters featuring a QR code, which will send viewers to the Instagram exhibition web page when scanned.

Student Emma Garrard said: “We found that Instagram has many benefits as it is predominately for sharing images and we felt that this was the best way to reach a wider audience.”

