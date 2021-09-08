News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New headteacher takes over at award-winning school

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:32 PM September 8, 2021   
Christopher Wilson new headmaster at Town Close School

Christopher Wilson has taken over a the new headmaster at Town Close School in Norwich. - Credit: Town Close School

A new headteacher has taken over at an award-winning independent school promising a return to normality after 18 months which were disrupted by the pandemic.

Christopher Wilson has joined Town Close School, in Norwich, replacing former headmaster Nicholas Bevington who left after six years to take up a post in Singapore.

Town Close School headteacher Christopher Wilson.

Town Close School headteacher Christopher Wilson. - Credit: Town Close School

Mr Wilson, formerly head at Lockers Park School in Hemel Hempstead, was appointed after impressing governors with his “forward-thinking attitude and modern outlook”.

His two daughters, Amelia and Florence, have also joined the school as pupils.

He said: “As we continue to navigate a difficult period in education, I hope that we can all imbue a sense of normality into school life and seek to give our children an exciting and fulfilling year of learning and growth, inside and outside of the classroom."

New headteacher Christopher Wilson with Town Close School pupils.

New headteacher Christopher Wilson with Town Close School pupils. - Credit: Town Close School

Town Close, which was awarded TES Pre Prep/Prep School of the Year 2020, has plans for teaching facilities for art, music and science at its 15-acre site off Newmarket Road.

