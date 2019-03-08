Search

Norwich on Telegraph's list of underrated university cities

PUBLISHED: 15:50 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 19 August 2019

Mousehold Heath looking over Norwich City Credit: Ruth Tyrrell

With the latest batch of freshers preparing for a fresh start on campus, Norwich has been named by The Telegraph in its list of underrated university cities.

The Helter Skelter installed in Norwich Cathedral as part of their 'Seeing It Differently' project Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019The Helter Skelter installed in Norwich Cathedral as part of their 'Seeing It Differently' project Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The article urges readers to "forget Oxford and Cambridge" and instead visit the nation's lesser-known cities which have plenty to offer.

Do not be "fooled by Alan Partridge and Normal for Norfolk gags," says travel reporter Emma Featherstone, before encouraging readers to look beyond the "lazy stereotypes" of Norwich.

"The city is steeped in culture - from the authors that roam its streets to its two cathedrals, one of which has recently seen a 55-ft temporary helter skelter installed.

"And don't forget the football fans - it's a rite of passage to catch Delia Smith chanting her trademark 'Let's be having you' catchphrase from the stands come match day," she continues.

READ MORE: 7 of the best hidden gems in Norwich tourists might miss

Comparing the Fine City to Cambridge, she goes on: "It is less crowded and boasts more diverse attractions than Cambridge, the more famous of East Anglian university cities.

"Its shopping (think independent shops in the Norwich Lanes) and nightlife (students set up plenty of specialist nights in the city's clubs) are superior to Cambridge's too."

Canterbury, Portsmouth, Winchester, Leeds, Cardiff and Sterling also make the list.

The medieval street Elm Hill, Norwich Credit: Christopher KeeleyThe medieval street Elm Hill, Norwich Credit: Christopher Keeley

The article follows comments made by Vietnam Airlines CEO Duong Tri Thang, who described Norwich as an "irresistible destination" for tourists in his in-flight magazine. He also praised several attractions including the Cathedral, Norwich Market and Grosvenor Fish Bar.

