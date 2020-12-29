Norwich City player thanks school after winning scholarship to US university

Published: 7:10 AM December 29, 2020

Former Wayland Academy student Reeanna Cook, whose midfield skills saw her scouted by Norwich City Women FC, will study at University of Tennessee in the US. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

A Norwich City player has thanked her former school after winning a sports scholarship to an American university.

Former Wayland Academy student Reeanna Cook, whose midfield skills saw her scouted by Norwich City Women FC, will start at the University of Tennessee in September 2021, a possible stepping stone to a career in professional football.

Having stood out when playing for the Watton school’s football team as the only girl, she gained a place in Norwich City’s academy development programme.

The school’s PE department reorganised her school timetable so she could take the bus to training, fundraised with local businesses to fund a taxi home each week and even drove her to training.

She said: “I want to thank everyone at Wayland Academy for the support they gave getting me to where I am now, I wouldn’t have come this far without them. Just getting to Norwich was a challenge from where we are, but they made that possible.

“I’m so excited to take this next step and move to America. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I can’t wait to give everything and see what comes next.”

Kelly McCullagh, teacher of PE at Wayland Academy, said: “She absolutely deserves every success – she works hard, is passionate about the game, and has a natural talent in football.”