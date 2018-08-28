Sixth formers hit the right notes with two of country’s top music schools

Jane Austen College sixth formers Esther Skipp and Jasmine Smith have been offered places at two of the country's most prestigious music schools, Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester and London's Guildhall School of Music. Picture: Inspiration Trust Inspiration Trust

A pair of young Norwich musicians have secured places at two of the country’s most prestigious music schools.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jane Austen College sixth form student Jasmine Smith will be going to London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama to study the saxophone, while her classmate Esther Skipp is going to study the cello at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

Jasmine currently plays lead saxophone in the Norfolk Symphonic Wind Band and wishes for a career as a professional soloist or playing in a small chamber group.

Esther, who first picked up the cello aged four, said it was “really exciting” to be heading off to full-time music study, which she hopes will lead to her dream job working in a theatre orchestra on Broadway or in the West End.

Jane Austen College lead music teacher Mr Jackson said: “It is testament to their high levels of musicianship that Jasmine and Esther received offers from some of the top music schools in the country.”