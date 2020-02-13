Search

Advanced search

Norwich School unveils fresh plans to win over councillors who objected to felling trees

PUBLISHED: 10:31 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 13 February 2020

Impression of the revised plans by Norwich School for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

Impression of the revised plans by Norwich School for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

Norwich School

An independent school has revealed revised proposals for a new dining hall after its previous bid was rejected by councillors because it involved cutting down 12 trees to make way for it.

Impression of the revised plans by Norwich School for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich SchoolImpression of the revised plans by Norwich School for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

The Norwich School said it had sought to address concerns about its bid to build a new dining room, kitchen block and teaching facilities at its Bishop's Palace Lawn site at Norwich Cathedral, replacing an existing prefabricated building that dates back to the 1960s.

Fresh plans for the new facilities, that would include a dining hall seating 350 that would also be used by community, charitable and educational groups, as well as by the school, are expected to formally submitted next month.

Steffan Griffiths, head master of the Norwich School. Picture: Autumn Lewis.Steffan Griffiths, head master of the Norwich School. Picture: Autumn Lewis.

MORE: Norwich School plans rejected as councillors refuse to allow trees to be chopped down

The school today gave a pre-application presentation to members of Norwich City Council's planning committee to explain its revised development that will include a substantial tree planting scheme on the site and in the wider cathedral precinct.

Steffan Griffiths, the Norwich School's headmaster, said: "We wanted to take councillors through our thinking on how things have changed since the first application and hopefully take them on a journey of how we have got to where we have got to. We feel that perhaps the first time we didn't explain ourselves as well as we might have done.

Impression of the revised plans by Norwich School for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich SchoolImpression of the revised plans by Norwich School for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

"We are very clear on why the first application was refused and we recognise that we cannot simply make the same application again. We have to show we have listened and have understood the concerns.

"I think what we are proposing this time is demonstrably better and I think it answers the concerns that people legitimately had."

Trees at the Norwich School that could been felled prompting previous plans for a new dining hall to be rejected. Picture: Dan GrimmerTrees at the Norwich School that could been felled prompting previous plans for a new dining hall to be rejected. Picture: Dan Grimmer

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Anger over proposed felling of £330,000-worth of trees for independent school's new dining hall

Planning officers had recommended the school's previous application be approved, saying the benefits outweighed the harm, despite the council's own tree officer, landscape architect and natural areas officer objecting, because a dozen trees would be felled.

Impression of the revised plans by Norwich School for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich SchoolImpression of the revised plans by Norwich School for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

But members of the planning committee voted by six votes to five to reject the plans last June because losing the trees was against the council's own policies.

Among the trees affected is a 35-metre London Plane is estimated to be between 150 and 200 years old and protected by a tree preservation order.

Impression of the revised plans by Norwich School for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich SchoolImpression of the revised plans by Norwich School for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

The school's new plans will still see trees felled but will also include landscaping comprising over 20 new trees within the application site, including two new large trees and approximately 50 trees in the immediate Cathedral Precinct within the City Centre Conservation Area.

To mitigate for the loss of trees, the school would also plant 682 trees and 130 young tree seedlings on sites it owns in Horsford and at its Redmayne playing fields, off North Walsham Road.

Impression of the revised plans by Norwich School for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich SchoolImpression of the revised plans by Norwich School for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

Trees at the Norwich School that could been felled prompting previous plans for a new dining hall to be rejected. Picture: Dan GrimmerTrees at the Norwich School that could been felled prompting previous plans for a new dining hall to be rejected. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Safety concerns over proposed large housing estate off the A47

Peter Milliken, chairman of the Easton Parish Council, pictured in 2016 protesting with residents against the plans for hundreds of homes to be built in the village. Picture: Steve Adams

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man seriously injured after being hit with metal bar in case of mistaken identity

A man was assaulted with metal bar in a case of mistaken identity on York Road in Great Yarmouth on February 5). Picture: Google Maps.

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Warning cash for speed cameras to stop NDR rat-runners could disappear

West End in Costessey. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24