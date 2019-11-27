'A super team of girls' - Norwich students win national prize

The Stemettes collecting their trophy at the Industrial Cadet Awards 2019. Picture: Alex Wilkinson Media. Alex Wilkinson Media

A "super team of girls" at a city school have beaten off competition from across the country to win an industry-led award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Stemettes' trophy. Picture: Sam Fitch. The Stemettes' trophy. Picture: Sam Fitch.

The group, named the Stemettes, from Jane Austen College, Norwich, were recognised at the 2019 Industrial Cadets Awards - a national accreditation intended to create oppotunities for youngsters - for their work in designing an eco-hotel.

Their creation, named Hotel Amet - Latin for environment - came after research into reducing energy consumption, development of a prototype and a 40-page report.

You may also want to watch:

The girls' presentation of all their hard work saw them scoop the Bronze level award, coming top of their 12-14 age group.

Judges said their project was completed "to a very high standard" thanks to their "excellent communication skills".

The Industrial Cadets is run by the Engineering Development Trust (EDT), a charity offering young people active learning experiences in STEM-related careers.

The group of girls from Jane Austen College was one of 10 winners selected and recognised for their work.