Search

Advanced search

'A super team of girls' - Norwich students win national prize

PUBLISHED: 10:49 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 27 November 2019

The Stemettes collecting their trophy at the Industrial Cadet Awards 2019. Picture: Alex Wilkinson Media.

The Stemettes collecting their trophy at the Industrial Cadet Awards 2019. Picture: Alex Wilkinson Media.

Alex Wilkinson Media

A "super team of girls" at a city school have beaten off competition from across the country to win an industry-led award.

The Stemettes' trophy. Picture: Sam Fitch.The Stemettes' trophy. Picture: Sam Fitch.

The group, named the Stemettes, from Jane Austen College, Norwich, were recognised at the 2019 Industrial Cadets Awards - a national accreditation intended to create oppotunities for youngsters - for their work in designing an eco-hotel.

Their creation, named Hotel Amet - Latin for environment - came after research into reducing energy consumption, development of a prototype and a 40-page report.

You may also want to watch:

The girls' presentation of all their hard work saw them scoop the Bronze level award, coming top of their 12-14 age group.

Judges said their project was completed "to a very high standard" thanks to their "excellent communication skills".

The Industrial Cadets is run by the Engineering Development Trust (EDT), a charity offering young people active learning experiences in STEM-related careers.

The group of girls from Jane Austen College was one of 10 winners selected and recognised for their work.

Most Read

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Are you ‘peeing’ serious? High school takes doors off pupil toilets

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Are you ‘peeing’ serious? High school takes doors off pupil toilets

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Next to go? Clarks announces ‘rapid’ exit from worst performing stores

Clarks has announced 'rapid' exit plans, and has a number of stores across Norfolk including this one at Riverside retail park in Norwich. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists