Top British band open doors of London studio to Norwich students

PUBLISHED: 16:33 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 03 April 2019

Pupils from Norwich School had a tour of Coldplay's studio and HQ in London and a workshop with the band's drummer, Will Champion. Picture: Norwich School

Pupils from Norwich School had a tour of Coldplay's studio and HQ in London and a workshop with the band's drummer, Will Champion. Picture: Norwich School

Norwich School

Norfolk high school students had the chance to jam with a Coldplay musician during a tour of the band’s London headquarters.

Pupils from Norwich School had a tour of Coldplay's studio and HQ in London and a workshop with the band's drummer, Will Champion. Picture: Norwich SchoolPupils from Norwich School had a tour of Coldplay's studio and HQ in London and a workshop with the band's drummer, Will Champion. Picture: Norwich School

The 21 students from Norwich School’s creative writing group, Writers’ Bloc, and its music department enjoyed a tour of the band’s studio and a Q&A workshop with Coldplay drummer Will Champion.

Pupils had the opportunity to perform their own poetry readings and songs, as well as the chance to play on lead singer Chris Martin’s piano and on Will Champion’s drum kit.

The drummer claimed he was “blown away by the talent and drive of the group”.

Andy Campbell, Norwich School creative projects coordinator, said: “The level of engagement and focus by the pupils was wonderful. The care and consideration they had taken in framing their questions were mirrored by the thoughtful, passionate response and generous praise offered by Will.”

