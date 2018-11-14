Search

Which of these Norwich school projects will get your vote in Aviva’s community grant scheme?

14 November, 2018 - 13:05
An artist's impression of the outdoor nurture nook, a new concept from social enterprise Goldcrest Outdoor Education. It is one of the projects asking for votes for the Aviva Community Fund. Picture: Goldcrest Outdoor Education

An artist's impression of the outdoor nurture nook, a new concept from social enterprise Goldcrest Outdoor Education. It is one of the projects asking for votes for the Aviva Community Fund. Picture: Goldcrest Outdoor Education

Goldcrest Outdoor Education

Two educational projects in Norwich making use of the great outdoors are vying for the public’s vote in a grant scheme from Aviva.

Bignold Primary School is applying to the Aviva Community Fund. Picture: ArchantBignold Primary School is applying to the Aviva Community Fund. Picture: Archant

Goldcrest Outdoor Education and Bignold Primary School have applied for the insurance company’s Community Fund, which will provide grants of up to £25,000 to more than 500 local projects around the country.

Bignold Primary School wants to use its grant to make an outdoor space at its inner city site in Wessex Street, which would be available for use by the wider community.

Meanwhile Goldcrest wishes to use the funding to launch its outdoor nurture nook concept – a space featuring bird boxes, planters and a pond for children to use at school which the social enterprise hopes could help reduce exclusions by giving pupils a “calming outdoor refuge”.

People have until Tuesday, November 20 to cast their votes for the Aviva Community Fund at www.aviva.co.uk.

