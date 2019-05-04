Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Anger over proposed felling of £330,000-worth of trees for independent school's new dining hall

04 May, 2019 - 16:39
Norwich School has submitted plans for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

Norwich School has submitted plans for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

Norwich School

Fears have been raised about the removal of up to 12 “important” trees worth up to £330,000 to make way for a Norwich independent school’s new dining room.

Norwich School has submitted plans for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich SchoolNorwich School has submitted plans for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

Norwich School unveiled the plans for the dining room and kitchen block, new teaching facilities and landscaping work in March, saying the upgrades to its historic site were urgently needed.

But the city council has raised an objection to the plans for the site, off Norwich Cathedral's Upper Close, due to the effect which felling the trees could have on the surrounding area.

In a comment submitted on the application, the council said the trees proposed to be removed were mature and had been designated as “important” by an appraisal of the Cathedral Close conservation area.

The council's tree protection officer said: “The value of the trees that would need to be removed in order to allow this development to go ahead is in excess of £330,000.

Norwich School has submitted plans for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich SchoolNorwich School has submitted plans for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

You may also want to watch:

“The trees in question not only benefit the students, staff, and visitors of the Norwich School, but their sphere of influence extends well beyond the cathedral walls, providing both tangible, and intangible benefits for everyone within the city.”

Historic England also raised concerns about the tree felling, concluding that the development and resulting loss of trees would “have a harmful impact on the setting and historic significance” of several listed buildings and the conservation area.

The application's design and access statement proposes a compensatory tree planting scheme, but the city council said: “Planting proposals currently fail to go beyond the remit of what would be expected of a scheme of this profile in a scenario where limited trees of lesser value required removal.”

Norwich School has submitted plans for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich SchoolNorwich School has submitted plans for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

Steffan Griffiths, headmaster of Norwich School, said: “This sensitive site is constrained by a number of factors and involves balancing the potential impacts on a number of listed buildings, scheduled monuments and known sites of archaeological interest, as well as on some adjacent trees within the school grounds.

“The school has sought to limit the number of tree removals as far as possible and, where unavoidable, is committed to significant areas of new compensatory tree planting and enhancing the city's highly valued green corridors.

“The proposed building itself has a number of features to promote biodiversity, including a green roof and a living wall.”

Most Read

Outdoor wear company closing city store

Outdoor clothing and gear shop Trespass in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is closing down. Picture: Archant

Police still searching for 35-year-old who went missing from Norwich

Lukman Hussin is missing from Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police

‘Barely anything left’: Lamb killed in ferocious attack

The owner found a lamb killed following a dog attack. Picture: Halesworth Police

Standing room only at pro-Remain Change UK’s Norwich rally

Heidi Allen and Dr Emma Taylor at the Change UK rally in Norwich. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Konect Bus and First Buses have moved old buses to Norwich from other cities. Photo: Steve Adams

Most Read

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Peter Beales Roses expanded garden centre blossoms into life

The new Rosarium restaurant at Peter Beales Roses in Attleborough is more than double the size of the old tea room. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Konect Bus and First Buses have moved old buses to Norwich from other cities. Photo: Steve Adams

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Park the bus? No chance, says City chief

Marco Stiepermann set Norwich City on the way to sealing promotion against Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Legend status assured. Now go and get that silverware

Daniel Farke has set his Norwich City players one last task this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Linnets battle back to claim place in play-off final

Action from King's Lynn Town's semi-final against Stratford Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists