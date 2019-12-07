Search

Beef WILL be sold on UEA campus after u-turn on decision

PUBLISHED: 09:58 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 07 December 2019

The University of East Anglia's student union council has overturned its decision to ban the sale of beef on campus. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arijuhani

A student-elected university council has reversed its decision to ban the sale of beef on its campus.

In November, the University of East Anglia's Union Council passed the motion for climate change reasons.

At the time, it was passed by 1pc, with 47pc of councillors voting to ban, 46pc against the motion and 7pc abstaining.

It split opinion, led to backlash from farmers and raised concerns over the impact on Students' Union-run venues.

But on Thursday, the union council voted to reverse its controversial ban, in a debate which, according to student newspaper Concrete, last roughly half an hour.

After, 52pc of councillors voted in favour of reversing the ban, with 36pc voting against doing so and 12pc abstaining.

Jack Annand and Matty Yandle, of Cocktail Society and Pasta Society, proposed the motion to reverse the ban.

The union will now reinstate beef products.

The Union Council is formed by full and part-time officers from the UEA Students' Union, representatives from each course and from every club and society.

More to follow.

