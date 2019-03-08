Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Research park boss going back to school for STEM careers push

PUBLISHED: 08:18 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 03 May 2019

Executive chairman, David Parfrey, at Norwich Research Park. Mr Parfrey will be giving talks to Norfolk students to share the career opportunities available at the research park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Executive chairman, David Parfrey, at Norwich Research Park. Mr Parfrey will be giving talks to Norfolk students to share the career opportunities available at the research park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Norfolk students considering a career in science will have the chance to learn about opportunities on their doorstep from a local industry leader.

You may also want to watch:

As part of its new vision, unveiled last autumn, Norwich Research Park is reaching out to schools and colleges around the county to introduce students to the raft of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers its institutions can help to start and progress.

David Parfrey, executive chairman of Anglia Innovation Partnership, which runs the research park, will give his first talk as part of the initiative to year 10 and 12 students at University Technical College (UTC) Norfolk on Thursday May 9.

Sharn Crane, employer engagement lead at UTC Norfolk, said: “We are very lucky to have something of the scale and importance of Norwich Research Park on our doorstep, so we are delighted that David is coming to share his enthusiasm and ambition for science-based research with our students.”

Most Read

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘Our wildest dreams’ - North Norfolk Liberal Democrats win huge majority in election 2019

North Norfolk Liberal Democrat group leader Sarah Butikofer said she was bowled over by the results of the North Norfolk District Council 2019 election. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Canaries call time on bond that prepared Colney for promotion

Norwich City executive board member Zoe Ward believes the Canaries Bond has more than served its purpose. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘Our wildest dreams’ - North Norfolk Liberal Democrats win huge majority in election 2019

North Norfolk Liberal Democrat group leader Sarah Butikofer said she was bowled over by the results of the North Norfolk District Council 2019 election. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Running column: It’s time for Mark Armstrong to move away from the marathon

Alison Armstrong celebrates finishing the London Marathon with husband Mark. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Local election 2019: How the north was won - the decline of the Conservatives in north Norfolk

John Lee, Conservative group leader, said he was 'shocked' by the results at the North Norfolk District Council 2019 election count at the North Walsham High School sports centre. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists