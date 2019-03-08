Research park boss going back to school for STEM careers push

Executive chairman, David Parfrey, at Norwich Research Park. Mr Parfrey will be giving talks to Norfolk students to share the career opportunities available at the research park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Norfolk students considering a career in science will have the chance to learn about opportunities on their doorstep from a local industry leader.

As part of its new vision, unveiled last autumn, Norwich Research Park is reaching out to schools and colleges around the county to introduce students to the raft of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers its institutions can help to start and progress.

David Parfrey, executive chairman of Anglia Innovation Partnership, which runs the research park, will give his first talk as part of the initiative to year 10 and 12 students at University Technical College (UTC) Norfolk on Thursday May 9.

Sharn Crane, employer engagement lead at UTC Norfolk, said: “We are very lucky to have something of the scale and importance of Norwich Research Park on our doorstep, so we are delighted that David is coming to share his enthusiasm and ambition for science-based research with our students.”