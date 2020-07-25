More than 3000 people view virtual Norwich Pride march

People across the region celebrated Norwich Pride, which took place online due to coronavirus. Picture: Norwich Pride Archant

More than 3000 people have watched a virtual Norwich Pride march as part of this year’s triumphant celebrations.

On Saturday, Norwich Pride, which took place virtually due to coronavirus, cerebrated another successful year with hundreds of messages of support.

The day featured a host of diverse and inclusive events which were broadcast online, with thousands tuning into a virtual march.

Michelle Savage, Norwich Pride Trustee and Communications Lead, said: “We were delighted to see the rainbow flag flying in people’s houses, shops, bars and theatres. We were overwhelmed to get a message of support from the Brazilian Canaries supporters group - that was really special.

“Of course we missed being all together but we achieved our dream of connecting LGBT+ people and creating a really happy, safe online space where people had a real sense of community and belonging.

“The message from Norwich Pride 2020 was you can feel safe and proud to be yourself wherever you live or work.”

