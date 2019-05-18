Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

The city schools letting students call the shots in effort boost social mobility

18 May, 2019 - 12:00
Members of the Norwich Opportunity Area Youth Board gave a presentation to the city's leaders and headteachers. Picture: Lesley Richardson/DfE

Members of the Norwich Opportunity Area Youth Board gave a presentation to the city's leaders and headteachers. Picture: Lesley Richardson/DfE

Submitted

Norwich students could be calling more of the disciplinary shots in their schools in an effort to improve social mobility.

Members of the Norwich Opportunity Area Youth Board put suggestions including a clampdown on poor behaviour and restricting mobile phone use in schools to their headteachers in a bid to improve outcomes for them and their peers.

It follows a visit by the 35 pupils, aged 11 to 17, to Southend-on-Sea to investigate the town's rapid rise in social mobility since 2016.

During their three-day trip the students from University Technical College Norfolk, Open Academy, Notre Dame High School, The Hewett Academy, City of Norwich School and Sewell Park Academy visited Eastwood Academy, South Essex Further Education College and Southend Adult Community College to see what work pupils and staff were doing to support disadvantaged students.

Ideas from these meetings - which were presented to a panel of headteachers on Wednesday - included single sex classes to help students focus and more robust and consistently applied behaviour policies to build respect between pupils and staff.

A mobile phone ban attracted mixed opinions - some found it encouraged more sociable and courteous behaviour in Southend's students, but a young carer explained why he needs to have his phone.

Alicia Evans, a year 10 student at Sewell Park Academy, said: "The key thing is about mutual respect between teachers and students and a shared motivation and general desire for students to do well.

"It's a two-way thing, balancing teaching and making it fun so it keeps students engaged and helps build the confidence of those who might be too anxious to speak up in class."

You may also want to watch:

Morgan Watts, a year nine pupil at City of Norwich School, said: "Our voices are being heard now so in future younger ones like my siblings will have a better life and school experience. For teachers having that connection with kids will be a better experience too."

Neil Cully, headteacher at Notre Dame High School, said he was especially interested in mechanisms the students had observed in Southend to give pupils a more prominent voice in school and to build mutual respect between staff and students.

"At Notre Dame we advocate that respect and try to maintain a level of respect," he said.

Social mobility in Norwich

The Norwich Opportunity Area scheme - one of 12 such schemes launched in social mobility "cold spots" around the UK since October 2017 - aims to improve the life chances of young people from deprived backgrounds in the city.

Two other areas in East Anglia, Ipswich and Fenland and East Cambridgeshire, were selected for the Department for Education (DfE) programme.

According to the DfE, Norwich rose 29 places in the national social mobility index from 323rd in 2016 to 294th in 2017. For the percentage of children eligible for free school meals achieving five good GCSEs including English and maths, the city rose 27 places in the same period from 313th to 286th.

Tim Coulson, Norwich Opportunity Area Partnership Board chairman, said the students' suggestions to improve the substance and enforcement of their schools' behaviour policies were "are at the heart of the issues the Opportunity Area is trying to tackle".

Most Read

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries in for Bundesliga star

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is being linked with another raid on the Bundesliga Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Enquiries ongoing’ following blaze which decimated builders’ yard

Police enquiries are 'ongoing' after fire tore through a builders' yard at Woods Meadow in Oulton. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Landlord and landlady of village’s last remaining pub to retire

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers will be leaving The Dog Inn in Horsford in December after a nine year stint behind the bar. Photo: Luke Powell

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Enquiries ongoing’ following blaze which decimated builders’ yard

Police enquiries are 'ongoing' after fire tore through a builders' yard at Woods Meadow in Oulton. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Thea Gilmore review: She shows just what beauty and power there can be in a soft voice

Thea Gilmore headlining OPEN in Norwich. Picture: Tracey Bagshaw
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists