Man breaches order by trying to incite a child into sex

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 47-year-old man has admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order by trying to incite a child into sex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Perren, of Yarmouth Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity between June 26 and August 2 last year.

He also admitted that by doing so he had breached a sexual harm prevention order which had been imposed in 2017.

Perren was released on bail to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on September 19.

Judge Anthony Bate told him: "You must be sentenced by the judge who passed the original sentence in 2017.

"I give you a strong warning bail is not an indication of the outcome."