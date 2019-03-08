Man breaches order by trying to incite a child into sex
PUBLISHED: 11:08 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 15 August 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A 47-year-old man has admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order by trying to incite a child into sex.
Richard Perren, of Yarmouth Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity between June 26 and August 2 last year.
He also admitted that by doing so he had breached a sexual harm prevention order which had been imposed in 2017.
Perren was released on bail to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on September 19.
Judge Anthony Bate told him: "You must be sentenced by the judge who passed the original sentence in 2017.
"I give you a strong warning bail is not an indication of the outcome."
