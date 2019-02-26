Pupils’ sleepover at school raises £4,600 for global education charity

Pupils at Norwich Lower School took part in a 'lock-in', sleeping at school to raise money for charity Street Child. Picture: Norwich School Norwich School

Children wanting to spend more time in the classroom may seem unusual, but primary school pupils in Norwich have done just that in the name of charity.

Norwich Lower School held its first ever “lock-in” this month, with more than 80 students and staff spending the night in school and sleeping in classrooms.

The event raised more than £4,600 for Street Child, a charity which helps to educate children in some of the world’s most disadvantages places.

During the afternoon and evening, pupils played outdoor games and did activities including dance, bingo and drawing. They then transformed classrooms into bedrooms and settled down to watch a film before bedtime.

Lucy Temple, school council co-ordinator, said: “It was wonderful to see how keen the children were to help support such a fantastic cause and I hope that they will remember this experience.”

The funds raised will build a school in Sierra Leone.