Chelsea Football Club summit hosts Norfolk's female heavyweights
PUBLISHED: 09:18 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 12 July 2019
Jonathan Cole Photography Ltd
Norfolk students championed the achievements and potential of women in front of hundreds of their peers in an summit at Chelsea Football Club.
Norwich High School for Girls' fourth Inspiring Females event took on the theme of Game Changers, bringing in female speakers who have made waves in their industries from sports to science.
More than 700 students from state and independent schools around the country attended the summit, which included presentations, Q and A panels, interactive sessions and TED-style talks with more than 40 speakers including the chief executive of Start-Rite Shoes and the business director at Norwich City Football Club.
Headmistress of Norwich High School for Girls, Kirsty von Malaisé, said: "We were delighted to bring with us movers and shakers from Norwich to mingle with star speakers from London, all to inspire the girls to be bold in their ambitions."