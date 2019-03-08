Video

Lettuce celebrate! High school students design new sandwich

Subway customers around East Anglia will be able to sample a sandwich designed by local students this month.

The sixth form team from Norwich High School for Girls chewed over many ideas before coming up with their winning sub, which combines ingredients including chicken, cheese and barbecue sauce.

Business and marketing students Willow Hicks, 17, Sophie Mann, 18, and Hannah Dye, 17, competed against more than 100 teams from schools and colleges in the region in the ninth annual Design a Sub competition, which culminated in six teams giving a Dragon’s Den style pitch to judges on how they had designed and marketed their sub.

After really getting their teeth into the challenge – with market research on fellow students, staff and family members and rigorous taste tests – the girls came up with the Eat Equilibrato sub: a mixture of rotisserie style chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and barbecue sauce.

After winning over the judging panel at Cambridge University, it was crowned the regional winner and will be available in Subway branches around the east of England throughout April.

Sophie said: “It is really surreal because we have put so much hard work into it and to see it come to life was quite special.

“The school is just as excited as we are, they have had a big involvement in it too so it is nice for them to see it in Subway stores.

“Knowing that A levels are very much about independent study, to be able to get together and produce something like this that everyone will be able to see in the Anglia region is really rewarding.”

Jane Wells, head of business and economics at Norwich High School for Girls, said: “The students thoroughly enjoyed getting to grips with the Design a Sub competition. It gave them a fantastic opportunity to put the business and marketing skills they have learned into practise and they all did a great job.

“Winning the competition is a brilliant achievement and excellent reward for all their hard work; we are very proud of their efforts.”

The Eat Equilibrato sub was launched at a special event at the Subway branch on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich on Thursday, with store and school staff and parents joining the team for the big reveal.