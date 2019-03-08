Search

Lettuce celebrate! High school students design new sandwich

PUBLISHED: 16:25 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 04 April 2019

Subway launches a new sub designed by students from Norwich High School for Girls. The Eat Equilibrato Sub is the result of a competition run by Subway. Right to left: Willow Hicks, Sophie Mann, Joe La Bella (franchise owner) and Hannah Dye. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Subway launches a new sub designed by students from Norwich High School for Girls. The Eat Equilibrato Sub is the result of a competition run by Subway. Right to left: Willow Hicks, Sophie Mann, Joe La Bella (franchise owner) and Hannah Dye.

Archant 2019

Subway customers around East Anglia will be able to sample a sandwich designed by local students this month.

Subway launches a new sub designed by students from Norwich High School for Girls. Willow Hicks, Sophie Mann and Hannah Dye with ops manager Simon Burton. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Subway launches a new sub designed by students from Norwich High School for Girls. Willow Hicks, Sophie Mann and Hannah Dye with ops manager Simon Burton. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The sixth form team from Norwich High School for Girls chewed over many ideas before coming up with their winning sub, which combines ingredients including chicken, cheese and barbecue sauce.

Business and marketing students Willow Hicks, 17, Sophie Mann, 18, and Hannah Dye, 17, competed against more than 100 teams from schools and colleges in the region in the ninth annual Design a Sub competition, which culminated in six teams giving a Dragon’s Den style pitch to judges on how they had designed and marketed their sub.

After really getting their teeth into the challenge – with market research on fellow students, staff and family members and rigorous taste tests – the girls came up with the Eat Equilibrato sub: a mixture of rotisserie style chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and barbecue sauce.

Subway launches a new sub designed by students from Norwich High School for Girls. Students Sophie Mann, Hannah Dye and Willow Hicks try their winning Eat Equilibrato sub. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Subway launches a new sub designed by students from Norwich High School for Girls. Students Sophie Mann, Hannah Dye and Willow Hicks try their winning Eat Equilibrato sub. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

After winning over the judging panel at Cambridge University, it was crowned the regional winner and will be available in Subway branches around the east of England throughout April.

Sophie said: “It is really surreal because we have put so much hard work into it and to see it come to life was quite special.

“The school is just as excited as we are, they have had a big involvement in it too so it is nice for them to see it in Subway stores.

The Eat Equilibrato Sub, designed by Norwich High School for Girls students, which will be on sale in Subway branches in East Anglia after winning a competition run by Subway. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019The Eat Equilibrato Sub, designed by Norwich High School for Girls students, which will be on sale in Subway branches in East Anglia after winning a competition run by Subway. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

“Knowing that A levels are very much about independent study, to be able to get together and produce something like this that everyone will be able to see in the Anglia region is really rewarding.”

Jane Wells, head of business and economics at Norwich High School for Girls, said: “The students thoroughly enjoyed getting to grips with the Design a Sub competition. It gave them a fantastic opportunity to put the business and marketing skills they have learned into practise and they all did a great job.

“Winning the competition is a brilliant achievement and excellent reward for all their hard work; we are very proud of their efforts.”

Staff at Subway in Rampant Horse Street, Norwich making the Eat Equilibrato Sub, designed by Norwich High School for Girls students, which will be on sale in Subway branches in East Anglia after winning a competition run by Subway. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Staff at Subway in Rampant Horse Street, Norwich making the Eat Equilibrato Sub, designed by Norwich High School for Girls students, which will be on sale in Subway branches in East Anglia after winning a competition run by Subway. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Eat Equilibrato sub was launched at a special event at the Subway branch on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich on Thursday, with store and school staff and parents joining the team for the big reveal.

