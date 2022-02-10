Teachers take to picket line over pensions

Teachers from the Norwich High School for Girls strike over changes to pension arrangements at the school's trust - Credit: Archant

Teachers from an independent city school have taken to the picket line for the first time in its 147 year history.

Several teachers from the Norwich High School for Girls lined the school gates on Thursday morning, flanked by union representatives and armed with signs and posters in a bid to protect their pensions.

During the action, some pupils brought out refreshments for their staff.

Teachers from Norwich High School for Girls and unionists protest outside the school over pension changes - Credit: Archant

It comes after the Girls' Day School Trust announced last year that it was planning to opt-out of the Teachers' Pension Scheme - potentially causing long term financial turmoil for its staff members.

It is the first time in the history of the school, which opened in 1875, that staff members there have resorted to strike action and saw passing motorists honking their horns in support and six formers bringing coffee and snacks for their teachers.

The school's union representative, who did not wish to be named, said: "We are all passionate about the school itself and love it here - we do not want to work anywhere else and one of big concerns is the damage this decision could do to the reputation of the school.

Teachers from Norwich High School for Girls and unionists protest outside the school over pension changes - Credit: Archant

"After picketing this morning we then plan to spend our days volunteering in the community - we haven't done this for a day off, we want to be working, but we just feel so strongly about this."

Niamh Sweeney, the deputy general secretary of the National Education Union, said "The trust has an excellent reputation for strengthening the power of women but we feel striking is the only way of getting the message across of how harmful this decision will be."

Mark Burns, national executive member for NASUWT in Norfolk added: "All of our members locally have turned out for the strike and people have been incredibly supportive."

Teachers from Norwich High School for Girls and unionists protest outside the school over pension changes - Credit: Archant

Cheryl Giovannoni, chief executive of GDST, said: "We care deeply about our teachers and would not have put forward these proposals unless we felt they were absolutely necessary to support the long-term sustainability of the GDST family of schools, enabling us to continue to provide an excellent and affordable independent education for our students, and at the same time ensuring teachers have a comfortable retirement.

"GDST has worked closely with heads in our schools to ensure students continue to learn effectively during strike action. This includes drawing on GDST resources from across the family of schools and making sure any lessons that are missed on strike days are made-up at other times.

Teachers from Norwich High School for Girls and unionists protest outside the school over pension changes - Credit: Archant

"We know how much our teachers care about our students and many have wrestled with the decision to strike. We are disappointed that the NEU has called for strike action while GDST trustees are still considering all feedback gathered during the collective consultation process.

"When we opened consultation in September 2021, we confirmed that our trustees would be making a final decision on how we would proceed in the final week of February. We have urged the NEU not to call for strike action prematurely, but they have chosen to carry on with strikes anyway. "