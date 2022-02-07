Teachers at city school to strike this week

Norwich High School for Girls, the only single-sex school left in Norfolk. Picture: Archant - Credit: ARCHANT } NORFOLK 2003.

Staff at a Norwich school will take to the picket lines in a bid to protect their pensions.

The Girls' Day School Trust (GDST), a national independent school group, announced last year that it was planning to withdraw from the Teacher's Pension School.

The decision has angered staff members across its schools, who fear they will be out of pocket as a result - prompting the National Education Union (NEU) to vote on whether to take industrial action.

And after 93pc of the NEU's member voted in favour of striking in a ballot, this action will be taken this week.

On Thursday, February 10, union member teachers from across the trust's 23 schools will stage a walkout in a bid to make their voices heard over the matter.

This includes Norwich School for Girls, which has been part of the trust since it was founded in 1876 under the name of the Girls' Public Day School Company.

Paul McLaughlin, regional secretary of the NEU in the east, said:

"There appears to be significant sums available for bricks and mortar including a rebuild of parts of the Norwich site, but none to protect teacher's valuable pensions.

"It’s not too late for the Trust to act reasonably and work with us to negotiate an acceptable outcome."

The Trust was unable to confirm how many teachers are expected to be absent on the day of the strike.

Cheryl Giovannoni, chief executive of the trust, said: "GDST is working closely with our schools to ensure our students continue to learn effectively during this time. The number of teachers and pupils impacted by the strike will vary across our 23 schools.

"We are disappointed the NEU has called for strike action while GDST Trustees are still considering all of the feedback gathered during the collective consultation.

"We would not have put forward these proposals unless we felt they were necessary to support the long-term sustainability of the GDST family of schools."

She added that the Trust was proposing "a strong alternative pension scheme" in place of the TPS "with a 20pc employer contribution into a flexible, defined contribution pension plan".