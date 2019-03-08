Search

School in Norwich wins top prize in the country

PUBLISHED: 09:14 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 10 October 2019

The head girl team at Norwich High School for Girls. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls

Archant

An independent girls' school in Norwich has been voted the best in the country.

Norwich High School for Girls on Newmarket Road has beat a record number of entries across the country to win Independent Girl's School of the year at the 2019 Independent School of the year awards.

The school was one of just seven girls' schools to have made it through to the final round of the competition before winning the top prize at the ceremony at the Royal Thames Yacht Club in London on Monday, October 7.

The panel of 14 judges based their decision on evidence of success stories and awarded 20 prizes covering arts, sports, outreach, student success and careers programmes, as well as the top individual school awards.

Kirsty von Malaisé, headmistress of Norwich High School for Girls and one of this newspaper's Top 100 Inspiring women of 2019, said: "Norwich High School is an outstanding school and I could not be more proud that we have received national recognition of this, particularly with the exceptionally strong competition in this category.

"We were lauded not only for our pioneering Inspiring Females programme which has supported well over 3,000 young women from Norfolk and beyond over the last three years, but also for our bold ambitions for the girls in many other exceptional initiatives."

The award is the latest in line of prestigious prizes for the school.

Last week, the school became one of only 32 other schools in the UK - and the only senior school in Norfolk - to receive the Apple Distinguished Schools status for 2019 to 2022.

Ms von Malaisé said: "Congratulations to all of the girls, staff, community and supporters of Norwich High who have worked with enthusiasm and passion over the last few years to make our school continue to excel - this award is for you all."

Norwich High School for Girls was one of the first girls' school in England when it was founded in 1875 at the Assembly House in Norwich, although it later moved to its current location on Newmarket Road.

It counts many illustrious women among its alumni including actress Olivia Colman, Edith Cavell, best-selling author Pat Barr, BBC presenter Jenny Lane and ITV Anglia weather presenter Becky Mantin.

