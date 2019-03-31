Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Norwich school set to host female-led summit at Chelsea Football Club

31 March, 2019 - 06:00
Kirsty von Malaise (left), headmistress at Norwich High School for Girls, with students from the steering committee for the Inspiring Females 2019 summit at Chelsea Football Club, which the school is organising. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Kirsty von Malaise (left), headmistress at Norwich High School for Girls, with students from the steering committee for the Inspiring Females 2019 summit at Chelsea Football Club, which the school is organising. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

Parents in Norfolk are becoming “more open” to wider career possibilities for their daughters, a headteacher has said ahead of her school’s fourth annual conference celebrating female achievement.

Norwich High School for Girls is deep into preparations for the Inspiring Females 2019 summit, set to be held at Chelsea Football Club on Friday, June 21.

First held in 2016 at the school off Newmarket Road, the summit is designed to educate girls about career opportunities and provide a chance to hear from and network with women in business.

Following two further events at Open in Norwich the school has this year relocated the summit to west London. It will be the biggest yet with 600 girls expected to attend – around three quarters from schools in the Girls’ Day Schools Trust and the rest from nearby state schools.

Kirsty von Malaise, headmistress at Norwich High School for Girls, said Inspiring Females started with the goal of connecting girls with career opportunities and has always been shaped by students.

Events for mothers and daughters – and this year dads and daughters – have been added as well the popular Future You speed networking events, a STEM careers event at the John Innes Centre and a “takeover” day for students at Aviva in Norwich.

The theme of this year’s summit is “game changers” with around 30 confirmed female speakers so far including an Olympian, a physicist and Sandhurst’s first female company sergeant major as well as senior staff from Oxfam, Which? and games company EA Sports.

Ms von Malaise said: “With Chelsea you have the frisson that football is very male-dominated but they have a very good female team, and the more we thought about it the more we liked the tie-ins with sport.

“One of our aims for this summit is to help to change the conversation about Norfolk and show all the great things that come out of Norfolk.”

Ms von Malaise said she felt parents were becoming more open to and aware of the breadth of opportunities available to young women.

“They are much more open to things like entrepreneurship and less wedded to the idea that university is the only option. Given that there are a lot of other totally valid routes to go down parents are more open to them,” she said.

Why is Inspiring Females important?

We asked Norwich High School for Girls students on the steering committee for Inspiring Females 2019 to tell us what they wanted to learn and take away from the summit:

• “Learning resilience and being adaptable.”

• “Career advice to do with my chosen career path.”

• “There are so many different careers you can go into, you need not limit yourself to just one thing.”

• “How to believe in yourself and how to put yourself forward for something you feel is a bit of a risk.”

• “Learning what it is like working in the world outside.”

• “Gives you a wider awareness and knowing who to contact.”

• “How to make your goals and dreams a reality and how to work towards them.”

• “The gaining and sustaining of contacts – I got work experience through IF last year which was really helpful.”

• “What it is like being a minority in a certain field and the best way to overcome that.”

• “Exploring different career options – there is an option to see careers that didn’t occur to you.”

• “Finding out the journeys that people have taken – the first step is always the hardest so how they took that first step.”

Most Read

‘This is not what we wanted’ - devastation after Fritton Lake swimming centre shut down

The Fritton Lake triathlon sprint event on Saturday.; photo by Adrian Judd

‘Best team in this league by a mile and top for a reason’ – City fans thrilled after win at Boro

Ben Godfrey celebrates victory with more than 1,300 Norwich City fans who made the journey to Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Keep dreaming of the Premier League is Farke’s rallying cry to City fans after 1-0 Boro win

Daniel Farke congratulates Emi Buendia and Kenny McLean after Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Middlesbrough

Onel Hernandez rifled Norwich City in front at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man remains in custody as police investigate a rape in King’s Lynn

Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lifeboat launched to assist North Sea guard vessel which ‘lost steering’

Cromer lifeboat was launched on Saturday, March 30, to assist a guard vessel which had lost steering into harbour. Pictured, Cromer Lifeboat Open Day. Photo: ARCHANT

Man remains in custody as police investigate a rape in King’s Lynn

Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop

Mother’s Day joy for primary school teacher whose twins were born through IVF

Natalie and Neil Thurston with their sons Freddie and George. Photo: Bourn Hall

Norwich school set to host female-led summit at Chelsea Football Club

Kirsty von Malaise (left), headmistress at Norwich High School for Girls, with students from the steering committee for the Inspiring Females 2019 summit at Chelsea Football Club, which the school is organising. Picture: Bethany Whymark

What you need to know when buying travel insurance

James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists