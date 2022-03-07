News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Girls' high school living life in the fast lane with racing challenge

David Hannant

Published: 12:40 PM March 7, 2022
Members of Norwich High School for Girls' Formula 24 racing team

A team of speedsters from an all-girl school is proving it is not just boys who are capable of getting into the fast lane.

Norwich School for Girls has entered a team in the Formula 24 competition, a racing series that is run by the Greenpower Education Trust.

A racer from Norwich High School for Girls' F24 team

The charity competition invites young people to design, build and race their own electric cars, which sees them compete at different race circuits across the country.

And the team from Norwich High School for Girls has taken to the sporting challenge with aplomb, winning the prize for best newcomer at a recent event at Lotus' Hethel test track. 

Zarah Goodwin, a year 11 pupil who is part of the team, said: "As a child, I would always be excited to help my uncle rebuild his tractor and have considered in the past having a job with engineering - this will help give me more options for the future."

Norwich High School for Girls has entered a team in the F24 racing challenge

