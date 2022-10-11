Deaf student included in prestigious global list of young leaders

Paris Thompson, who has been included in a list of 'young leaders' for her deaf activism - Credit: NHSFG

A deaf student from Norwich has been included in a list of the most inspiring young women in the world.

Paris Thompson, who attends Norwich High School for Girls Sixth Form, has been elected as a Women of the World Young Leader for 2022.

The list celebrates young activists and campaigners who are doing their bit to save the world.

The upper sixth student has helped raise more than £10m for the sight and sound centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital and regularly promotes equality for people with hearing impairments.

Paris Thompson, right, has been elected as a Women of the World young leader - Credit: NHSFG

The teenager said: "I feel incredibly honoured to be listed in the WOW Young Leaders Directory.

"I've worked hard to spread awareness about hidden disabilities like deafness, which enables people to support those around them.

"My advice to anyone who has a cause that's important to them is to keep doing what you're doing.

"Protest and positive action can change the world for the better."