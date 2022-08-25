News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Twins galore and straight 9 students - GCSE results day in Norwich

David Hannant

Published: 3:55 PM August 25, 2022
Pupils from Norwich High School for Girls react to their GCSE results

Pupils from Norwich High School for Girls react to their GCSE results - Credit: Norwich High School for Girls

Sets of twins with identical results and a sextet of pupils with top marks at a single school were among the success stories as GCSE results were collected across the city.

No fewer than five sets of twins sat their GCSEs at the Norwich School, as six out of 10 pupils achieved grades 8 or 9 at the Cathedral-adjacent site.

Among these were Chester and Hugo Dimoglou, who each came away with 10 grade 9s - equivalent to a high A*.

The pair were among the many success stories at the Norwich School, which saw more than a third of its pupils awarded grade 9.

Meanwhile, at Norwich High School for Girls, six pupils - Saishruti Alanoor, Shaana Amarawickrama, Saanvi Shenoy, Selina Husain, Annalise Smith and Erin Wilcox - gained straight 9s.

Their successes came as three-quarters of all grades at the school were graded level 8 or 9.

A group of pupils from Norwich High School for Girls who all came away with straight 9s

A group of pupils from Norwich High School for Girls who all came away with straight 9s - Credit: Norwich High School for Girls

At Norfolk Technical College, there was success for another set of twins - Harry and Jack Bishop.

Despite being in different classes, the pair came away with identical grades.

Twins Jack and Harry Bishop, of University Technical College Norfolk, who got identical grades

Twins Jack and Harry Bishop, of University Technical College Norfolk, who got identical grades - Credit: UTCN

Harry said: "It is more coincidence that we do things together, we were not in the same classes for example, and we are going into marine engineering because we are both passionate about the industry."

At City of Norwich School, several pupils came away with top grades including Sam Palmer, who achieved 10 grade 9s.

The school also saw Garang Dut, an unaccompanied asylum seeker who arrived in the country in 2020 speaking very little English, earn three grade 4s and a grade 3 in English, maths and science.

Hethersett Academy pupil Sam Davey, collects his GCSE results

Hethersett Academy pupil Sam Davey, collects his GCSE results - Credit: Hethersett Academy

Hethersett Academy saw 90pc of its pupils achieve above a grade 4 in maths and English, with a third awarded the equivalent of an A or A* in old money.

Among its success stories were Sam Davey and Eloise Eley - who each game away with 10 grade 9s.

Eloise Eley, who got straight 9s in her GCSEs

Eloise Eley, who got straight 9s in her GCSEs - Credit: Hethersett Academy

Not all of the city's schools provided headline statistics, with some following advice from Educate Norfolk not to provide them

Those that did were as follows (% grades 4 to 9 in English and maths):

  • Hethersett Academy - 90pc
  • Hewett Academy - 40pc
  • Jane Austen College - 73pc
  • Norwich High School for Girls - 98pc
  • Norwich School - 99.6pc
  • University Technical College Norfolk - 67pc
