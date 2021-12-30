Young chef tasting success amongst top college students of 2021

A high flying young chef who arrived in the UK unable to speak English and has gone from working part-time in a local restaurant to a Michelin-starred kitchen is among the students of the year at three Norfolk colleges.

A total of 22 award winners have had their achievements at Easton College, Norwich College, and Paston College recognised.

In addition, two exceptional students were presented with additional recognition for their work during 2021.

Paston A Level student Poppy Bye

Paston A Level student Poppy Bye was awarded the Governors’ Award for outstanding student achievement, and Patsakorn Thitisap received the Governors’ Robert Walton Award for outstanding contribution to college life.

After his family moved from Thailand six years ago, 22-year-old Patsakorn, from Dereham, successfully moved through the levels of his professional cookery courses at City College Norwich.

Having arrived in Norfolk not speaking a word of English he worked part-time at a Thai restaurant throughout his time at college, helping to supplement his family’s income.

City College Norwich.

He also worked at City College Norwich’s Debut Restaurant and gained valuable experience at events including the Royal Norfolk Show and the Lord Lieutenant’s retirement celebration.

His skills have been recognised by Concord Hotels, who offered him a place on their highly-regarded chef development programme.

He is now working at the luxury hotel Great Fosters, near Windsor, which has restaurants including one overseen by Michelin-star chef Tony Parkin.

Corrienne Peasgood OBE, principal of City College Norwich, Easton College, and Paston College.

Patsakorn, who eventually wants to own his own restaurant, said: “I love cooking and I just want to take it further and keep learning. Being on the Concord Hotels programme is a fantastic opportunity for me.

“I liked everything about my time at City College Norwich, the teaching staff were great, and everyone is really friendly.”

Poppy Bye’s outstanding achievements at A Level won her a place on her dream UEA course studying ecology and conservation.

Paston College in North Walsham.

During her time at Paston College, she became a young ambassador for the National Autistic Society, volunteered in a hedgehog rescue centre, worked at the Hamlet Charity helping young people with complex learning needs and won an Art-Science Award through Norwich Research Park.

She said she was “really happy and proud” to have her student achievements recognised. “It was heartwarming to hear the kind words that were said about me,” she said.

Norwich City College award winner Jessica Byford has now successfully set up her own painting and decorating business.

Others whose achievements were recognised included Jessica Byford, 20, from Bergh Apton, who during her four years at Norwich College grew from an initially shy student to a confident painter and decorator who has now successfully set up her own business.

“My tutors and parents helped me to get set up, getting a van and things like that. I couldn't have asked for more from everyone,” she said.

Unsure of what direction to take after completing his GCSEs, Ben Collingwood, 17, from Ashwellthorpe, discovered arboriculture.

Easton College award winner Ben Collingwood has his sights set on becoming an apprentice tree surgeon.

Since joining Easton College, he has rapidly built up his knowledge and skills and now has his sights set on becoming an apprentice tree surgeon.

Twenty-four years after a BTEC National in Health Studies set her on the path to a career in nursing, Mel Walker took the bold step of returning to City College Norwich as an adult learner.

An emergency nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, she was keen to gain a qualification that would help her in training others in her professional environment.

Mel Walker took the bold step of returning to City College Norwich as an adult learner.

"I love nursing and ED is in my blood. I have a passion for teaching too. I realised I could pursue my passion for teaching others, and gain a qualification, within the nursing profession,” she said.

Meanwhile Gus Cringle, 19, from Buxton, changed direction to study production arts at City College Norwich overseeing the front of house at its Platform Theatre.

Award winner Gus Cringle joined the production arts course at City College Norwich.

Due to the pandemic, the 2021 awards celebration was held online rather than as a face-to-face event.

Corrienne Peasgood, principal of all three colleges, said: “It is always incredibly difficult to select a small number of award winners from so many fantastic student achievements. These award winners have all done exceptionally well and are amazing examples of where further education can take you.”

Full list of winners