Norwich Cathedral launches online project to help children explore local history during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 06:30 29 April 2020

Janet Marshall as Edith Cavell, who is buried at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst

copyright (c) paul hurst all rights reserved

School children will be able to explore local history from First World War heroine Edith Cavell to the medieval history of Norwich Cathedral thanks to a new online home-learning project.

Bishop Herbert De Losinga, who founded Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul HurstBishop Herbert De Losinga, who founded Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst

To help families and teachers leading lessons at home during the coronavirus lockdown, the cathedral’s schools and family learning department has created lots of cross-curricular educational activities across all key stages for children to enjoy.

Janet Marshall, the cathedral’s head of schools and family learning, said: “We love having school children visit Norwich Cathedral and we cannot wait to welcome back school groups to the cathedral when it is safe and sensible to do so.

“In the meantime, we hope all these activities will be a big help to families and teachers during these challenging times and that children will have a great time learning about Christianity and other world faiths, the history of Norwich Cathedral and many other topics.

“We will be updating our resources regularly so please keep checking back to see our latest activities.”

Within the online learning programme, youngsters can learn about the cathedral’s founder, Bishop Herbert de Losinga, look at how the 900-year-old cathedral was built, and find out what life was like as a Benedictine monk.

There are also educational resources putting a special spotlight on nursing heroines Edith Cavell – who was born in Swardeston and buried at Norwich Cathedral - and Florence Nightingale, as well as some science, poetry and art-inspired activities.

The activities are aimed at a range of different ages and can all be downloaded from the Norwich Cathedral website.

A number of the activities also have short films to accompany them on the new Norwich Cathedral schools and families’ resources YouTube channel.

The Bishop of Norwich has also the Rt Rev Graham Usher, has created four video Bible stories for pupils at Diocese of Norwich schools and academies across Norfolk and Waveney during the lockdown.

The stories can be viewed by on www.DofN.org/BishopsBiblestories

Visit www.cathedral.org.uk or follow @CathedralEdu and @Nrw_Cathedral on Twitter for more information.

