IT company restores clients' old laptops to support children in need

Published: 11:00 AM February 2, 2021 Updated: 12:03 PM February 2, 2021

Staff from Breakwater IT have been collecting and repurposing their clients old laptops. - Credit: Breakwater IT

A Norwich-based IT support company has been collecting and restoring its clients disused digital devices to give to children who are unable to access online learning.

Breakwater IT began the campaign when it was approached by the Forum, which had a number of old laptops it no longer used and wanted to donate to pupils who did not have access to online learning, which the computer support company agreed to refurbish free of charge.

It comes after this newspaper launched the Every Child Online campaign alongside Norfolk County Council and the Norfolk Community Fund to provide a laptop or digital device to the 6,000 children across the county who are unable to access online learning.

Breakwater distributed the 12 Forum laptops to Sprowston Community High School and is now taking in devices from its other clients to refurbish give to pupils in need.

Sam Brown, head of marketing at the firm, said: "We started a few weeks ago after the Forum approached us with a bunch of old laptops they wanted to repurpose and get out to schools, so we agreed to refurbish them and find a home for them.

"Off the back of that we then decided from there to ask the rest of our client base if they had any, now we've got a few people who are looking to upgrade their own devices just so they can donate their old ones.

"It's so good to see all the other campaigns such as the Every Child Online one, but we thought we could reach a lot of other people so we thought it was important that we did it as well.

"We're really proud to be part of this community in Norfolk that is supporting this cause, we didn't expect to be going back to remote working and learning so soon, so it's so important."

Those wishing to donate equipment to the Every Child Online campaign should email devices@norfolk.gov.uk.

To donate funds visit www.norfolkfoundation.com/every-child-online/