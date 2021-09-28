Norwich offers 'best chances in country for outstanding school place'

Published: 9:27 AM September 28, 2021

Norwich has been named as offering best chance of children securing a place at an outstanding school. - Credit: PA

Norwich offers the best chance of children securing a place at an outstanding school, a study has found.

With 27 outstanding schools within five miles of the centre of the city, Norwich topped the rankings for primary school places and appeared in second place for secondary schools - just behind Cambridge.

The study from Mojo Mortgages found there were 111.3 potential pupils per outstanding school, offering more chances of gaining a place than in the next most accessible cities, Newcastle and Liverpool.

It analysed population data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) and latest Ofsted inspection reports to reveal the towns and cities where competition for places at outstanding schools is most and least competitive.

Swindon was found to be the most competitive catchment area in England with around 5,810 pupils potentially vying for places at the city’s two outstanding schools, followed by Peterborough and Bath.